King Charles' Health Decline: Monarch Facing Pressure to Cut Estranged Son Prince Harry OUT of Will: Report

Prince Harry had hoped for a longer meeting with his father, King Charles, according to sources close to the Duke of Sussex, but his eagerly anticipated U.K. visit only resulted in a 30-minute cordial chat between the estranged family members.
A palace source said that Charles was "touched" by Harry's gesture considering that he made the long trip but was reminded by his wife, Queen Camilla, and Harry's older brother, Prince William, to keep his guard up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Camilla and William are urging him not to [leave Harry any royal inheritance] — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can't be trusted," it was claimed.
Harry briefly reunited with his ailing dad after a 10-hour flight from California on Feb. 7.
"Things were awkward and tense," an insider told Star Magazine about Harry's meetup with Charles amid his cancer battle.
An insider said that Harry was eager to support his father and hoped to push aside their differences, especially at this time. "He was hurt, and felt like he'd been brushed aside."
It seems the monarch wants to keep some distance, even if it is at arm's length. "Charles is not obligated to leave Harry anything," said a source who said the same goes for Harry's wife, Meghan Markle after the couple stepped back from public duties in 2020.
Harry and Meghan's royal-bashing Netflix series and his memoir, Spare, only fueled the divide, according to the report.
In recent weeks, William has been taking over the reins while his father undergoes treatment and continues to be "an influential voice" for Charles.
"William is committed to protecting the monarchy at all costs," said the source. "Even if that means disassociating from his brother."
William has also been a support for his wife, Kate Middleton, who bravely announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.
The Princess of Wales said the news came as a "huge shock" and noted they "'have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
Charles, meanwhile, has been taking time to recover as insiders spilled, "Although word is the cancer was caught early, there's concern it could turn into something worse."