King Charles' Health Decline: Monarch Facing Pressure to Cut Estranged Son Prince Harry OUT of Will: Report

Prince Harry had hoped for a longer meeting with his father, King Charles, according to sources close to the Duke of Sussex, but his eagerly anticipated U.K. visit only resulted in a 30-minute cordial chat between the estranged family members.

A palace source said that Charles was "touched" by Harry's gesture considering that he made the long trip but was reminded by his wife, Queen Camilla, and Harry's older brother, Prince William, to keep his guard up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Camilla and William are urging him not to [leave Harry any royal inheritance] — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can't be trusted," it was claimed.