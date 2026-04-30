Another source said the claims reinforce long-held perceptions about Andrew's position within the royal family.

They added: "Andrew was widely seen as the Queen's favorite child, and with that came a level of access others didn't have. The concern is that this access wasn't always handled with the same discipline expected of someone in his role, which created friction behind the scenes."

Hardman also reflected on Elizabeth's relationship with her other children, including Princess Anne, now 75.

He said the Queen viewed Anne as a workaholic, but worried about Andrew's temperament and judgment.

Hardman added, "That was a different sort of worry. But with Andrew, she could see that the others were self-starters. They were confident that they would get on with life. But Andrew was headstrong, sheepish; he is often described as the start of her second family, because he came along 10 years after Anne, and he was a bouncy, lively child, and she adored him, obviously."

Hardman noted the concerns persisted into adulthood, particularly during Andrew's naval career.

"But by the time (Andrew) was a young adult, it was quite clear that he was quite impressionable," he said. "He was a bit boorish. He could say the wrong thing, do the wrong thing. They tried to keep him in the Royal Navy because the one thing he was good at was flying helicopters. But by 2001, the Navy said, 'Look, there's nothing we can do.'"

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his catastrophic Newsnight interview amid huge scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, later losing his remaining royal titles in 2025 under his older brother King Charles III.