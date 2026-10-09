Who Is Keegan Allen? Meet the 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Who Got Robbed
Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Keegan Allen, the actor known for playing Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars, revealed he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint outside a West Hollywood grocery store Thursday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Allen, 37, posted a video to Instagram showing blood on his face and shared surveillance footage of the attack. He said two masked men confronted him in the parking lot of Laurel Supply, struck him in the head, and took his watch. "I was just robbed of my watch," Allen said in the video.
Keegan Allen Treated at Scene After West Hollywood Robbery
"These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off," he said.
The suspects, described as wearing black hoodies and masks, allegedly demanded Allen’s luxury watch and a bracelet. One suspect hit him in the head three times with a handgun, according to the account provided in the supplied information.
The men fled in a vehicle with the watch, which was reported to be a Rolex. Paramedics treated Allen at the scene for lacerations. He didn't require hospitalization.
In his caption, Allen described the attack as a threat to his life and said he was grateful to have survived. He also criticized local efforts to address crime and called for the suspects to be identified using CCTV cameras.
The actor wrote, "West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight.
"My life for a watch. Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless."
The incident drew messages of concern from fans, some of whom urged Allen to seek medical attention for a possible concussion. Others said they were relieved he was safe.
The information didn't identify the suspects or say whether arrests had been made. It also didn't include a response from law enforcement.
Keegan Allen Is Known For ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Role
Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which became a hit with young audiences.
His other television credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Rick and Morty, and Walker, where he played Liam Walker.
About Keegan Allen
Born July 22, 1989, Allen is the son of actor Phillip R. Allen and artist Joan Snyder Allen. He graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
In addition to acting, Keegan is a photographer, author, and musician.
His social media post included both his account of the robbery and footage appearing to show the suspects approaching and attacking him.