Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

Who Is Keegan Allen? Meet the 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Who Got Robbed

Pretty Little Liars Fame Keegan Allen Beaten, Robbed
Source: MEGA

Keegan Allen says masked robbers attacked him at gunpoint outside a West Hollywood grocery store and stole his watch.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Keegan Allen, the actor known for playing Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars, revealed he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint outside a West Hollywood grocery store Thursday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Allen, 37, posted a video to Instagram showing blood on his face and shared surveillance footage of the attack. He said two masked men confronted him in the parking lot of Laurel Supply, struck him in the head, and took his watch. "I was just robbed of my watch," Allen said in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Keegan Allen Treated at Scene After West Hollywood Robbery

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image Of Keegan Allen
Source: MEGA

Allen was treated after being robbed by West Hollywood.

"These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off," he said.

The suspects, described as wearing black hoodies and masks, allegedly demanded Allen’s luxury watch and a bracelet. One suspect hit him in the head three times with a handgun, according to the account provided in the supplied information.

The men fled in a vehicle with the watch, which was reported to be a Rolex. Paramedics treated Allen at the scene for lacerations. He didn't require hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @KEEGAN ALLEN/INSTAGRAM

Keegan says West Hollywood is not safe anymore.

In his caption, Allen described the attack as a threat to his life and said he was grateful to have survived. He also criticized local efforts to address crime and called for the suspects to be identified using CCTV cameras.

The actor wrote, "West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight.

"My life for a watch. Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless."

Article continues below advertisement
Image Of Keegan Allen At Beauty And The Beast Screening
Source: MEGA

The actor is known for his roles in 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,' 'Rick and Morty,' and 'Pretty Little Liars.'

Article continues below advertisement

The incident drew messages of concern from fans, some of whom urged Allen to seek medical attention for a possible concussion. Others said they were relieved he was safe.

The information didn't identify the suspects or say whether arrests had been made. It also didn't include a response from law enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Keegan Allen Is Known For ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Role

Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which became a hit with young audiences.

His other television credits include CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Rick and Morty, and Walker, where he played Liam Walker.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Appears to Brand Joe Manganiello a 'Narcissist' After He Calls Out 'Emotionless' Marriage in New Memoir

Photo of Michael Douglas and autograph

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Douglas' Signed Memoir Faces Autopen Questions as Fans Spot Uncanny Similarities

Article continues below advertisement
Image Of Keegan Riding A Motorbike
Source: MEGA

Allen is multi-talented who graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

About Keegan Allen

Born July 22, 1989, Allen is the son of actor Phillip R. Allen and artist Joan Snyder Allen. He graduated in 2009 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

In addition to acting, Keegan is a photographer, author, and musician.

His social media post included both his account of the robbery and footage appearing to show the suspects approaching and attacking him.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.