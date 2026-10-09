Who Is Keegan Allen? Meet the 'Pretty Little Liars' Star Who Got Robbed

Keegan Allen, the actor known for playing Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars, revealed he was robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint outside a West Hollywood grocery store Thursday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Allen, 37, posted a video to Instagram showing blood on his face and shared surveillance footage of the attack. He said two masked men confronted him in the parking lot of Laurel Supply, struck him in the head, and took his watch. "I was just robbed of my watch," Allen said in the video.