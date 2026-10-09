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Home > News > Pretty Little Liars

'Pretty Little Liars' Star Keegan Allen Left Bloodied and Shaken After Being Robbed at Gunpoint: 'West Hollywood Is Not Safe Anymore'

'Pretty Little Liar' star Keegan Allen was left covered in blood after he was robbed.
Source: MEGA, KEEOONE/INSTAGRAM

'Pretty Little Liar' star Keegan Allen was left covered in blood after he was robbed.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

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Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen has revealed he was robbed at gunpoint in a brutal attack in West Hollywood on Thursday evening, RadarOnline.com can report.

The star appeared shaken and bloody in the Instagram video the actor shared after two masked men threatened to kill him and demanded his watch outside of a West Hollywood grocery store.

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Keegan Allen Shows Off His Bruises

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The star shared a video to his Instagram shortly after the attack.
Source: KEEOONE/INSTAGRAM

The star shared a video to his Instagram shortly after the attack.

Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017. Surveillance video showed the 37-year-old being approached by two men wearing all black while loading groceries into his car in front of the high-end store Laurel Supply.

The suspects are seen pointing guns at Allen's head, before hitting him in the head with the weapon multiple times.

After absconding with his watch, Allen turned his own camera on, revealing blood gushing down the side of his head.

"I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply. Can you call the police?" a dazed Allen asks in the video. "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off."

"They had masks on and took my watch," he continued. "They took my watch. D-mmit."

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'My Life for a Watch!'

Allen also raged at the high level of crime flooding his hometown.
Source: MEGA

Allen also raged at the high level of crime flooding his hometown.

Allen explained a bit more in the accompanying caption, telling followers, "West Hollywood is not safe anymore."

"Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch."

He then added what seemed to be a sarcastic shot at local and state officials, who have been called out over their crime deterrent techniques.

"Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals," he added.

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Fans Happy to See Him Safe

Fans shared their shock and concern in the comments.
Source: KEEOONE/INSTAGRAM

Fans shared their shock and concern in the comments.

Fans in the comments section were just happy to see him safe.

"I'm so sorry this happened to you. We could never lose you," one person expressed. "This is a true wake up call. I'm so glad you're alive. Please get yourself checked out. We care a lot about you. You can't ever be replaced."

"Omg!!!! Are you okay Keegan?" another asked. "Please be careful with yourself. I'm so sorry. Take care of Keegan and keep your home safe."

A third person agreed, "We have only one Keegan in this world. Please stay safe…this is absolutely frightening and heartbreaking.

Another fan wrote, "I am so sorry you experienced such a horrific and violent attack. Thank you for having the courage to share what happened to you, especially so soon after such a traumatic experience. By speaking out, you are not only helping bring attention to those responsible but potentially protecting others from experiencing something similar."

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Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on 'Pretty Little Liars' from 2010 to 2017.
Source: ©ABC FAMILY/YOUTUBE

Allen played Toby Cavanaugh on 'Pretty Little Liars' from 2010 to 2017.

A spokesman for the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department confirmed tthe attack happened on Santa Monica Boulevard at approximately 9.05pm.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male adult, who stated he was approached by two male adults dressed in black clothing. One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet," the statement read. "Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun. The suspects obtained the victim’s watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle."

"The victim sustained a laceration to his forehead," the statement continued. "Los Angeles County Fire responded to the location and medically evaluated the victim; however, he was not transported to a hospital."

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