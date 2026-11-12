EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Rehab Stay Raises Fresh Questions After Death

According to a source connected to the facility, an unresponsive woman was revived after receiving at least five doses of Narcan, a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.

By the time officers arrived, the woman was conscious and did not require transportation to a hospital.

That incident, along with 27-year-old Presley's death months later, raises profound questions about the facility's practices.

Presley's sober coach, who accompanied the 27-year-old to Resolutions Living on Sept. 19, had told staff his client was on drugs beforehand, but they agreed to admit him anyway, even though it was not a medical detox center.

Presley was apparently able to continue using drugs while at the facility.