EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Rehab Stay Raises Fresh Questions After Death
Nov. 12 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Tragic model Presley Gerber wasn't the first person to overdose at the sober house where Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son died in September, according to Santa Monica Police Department records.
Cops had also responded to Resolutions Living on Feb. 18, 2026, after someone at the facility expressed concern that a patient had OD'ed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Overdose Incident Raises Facility Safety Concerns
According to a source connected to the facility, an unresponsive woman was revived after receiving at least five doses of Narcan, a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.
By the time officers arrived, the woman was conscious and did not require transportation to a hospital.
That incident, along with 27-year-old Presley's death months later, raises profound questions about the facility's practices.
Presley's sober coach, who accompanied the 27-year-old to Resolutions Living on Sept. 19, had told staff his client was on drugs beforehand, but they agreed to admit him anyway, even though it was not a medical detox center.
Presley was apparently able to continue using drugs while at the facility.
Presley's Final Hours Raise Questions
Emergency responders were called the next morning after he appeared to OD. Despite their attempts to save him, he was pronounced dead.
Questions have also been raised about whether Presley's celebrity background influenced his treatment at the facility, or if drugs were routinely smuggled into the supposed sober house.
Presley had struggled for years with addiction and mental health. He revealed in an Instagram video that he'd seen about 15 psychiatrists over the years. He was on a cocktail of prescription drugs, including Xanax, buprenorphine and Valium.
He even turned to extreme, unproven remedies to exorcise his demons.
Presley Turned to Controversial Addiction Treatment
Last March, he revealed he'd tried a "pre-ibogaine flood dose," a psychedelic treatment that's been called a "reset" medicine for addiction recovery, at a Mexican clinic.
The drug is banned in the U.S.
"Presley was determined to get clean and stay clean, even if it meant dabbling in alternative treatments and methods that were pretty controversial," an insider shared.
"Desperate people turn to desperate measures," noted Dr. Stuart Fischer, who never treated Presley. "[Ibogaine] may not have been a direct contributor to his demise – but it certainly was a dangerous choice."