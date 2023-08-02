Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Biden Allies 'Photoshopping' Portraits of 80-Year-Old President to Look Younger Alongside Rival Donald Trump, 77

president biden photoshopped to look younger bid pp
Source: MEGA; ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
By:

Aug. 2 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Supporters of President Joe Biden have "photoshopped" images of the 80-year-old commander-in-chief to recapture his youth amid his 2024 pursuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Some touched-up portraits have gained traction online as allies use their social media prowess to spread the image of a determined leader able to withstand the job pressures.

Article continues below advertisement

Democratic activist Chris Jackson tweeted, "As I have said before, if they want to make this campaign about fitness: game on."

His post was "exhibit 6,372," according to Jackson, who shared a juxtaposing image of Biden looking relaxed on vacation next to a photograph of former oval office holder Donald Trump, 77, on July 8 to illustrate his point, as reported by Daily Mail, which claimed the image was altered to give him the face of someone decades younger. "It's POTUS vs. BLOTUS," another read.

Article continues below advertisement
president biden photoshopped to look younger bid
Source: MEGA

More recently, Jackson followed up with another tweet about Joe's bike ride with first lady Jill Biden in Delaware. "Since the Right always wants to talk about fitness, when was the last time Trump rode a bike? Or did anything physical other than ride a golf cart?" he asked. "I'll wait."

Jackson also posted about liking "presidents who aren't under multiple indictments."

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on charges related to special counsel Jack Smith's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, marking his third indictment.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
president biden photoshopped to look younger bid
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, another pro-Biden image posted by Bloomberg journalist Josh Wingrove is also making its rounds, showing what appeared to be the president's skin smoothed out with a fresh tan.

According to a recent poll conducted, roughly 49 percent of Democrats fear Joe is too old to continue his role.

Only 28 percent believe he is just the right age and 71 percent of all voters think it is time for him to retire following his speech gaffes and other incidents. Joe is America's oldest-ever president and would be 86 at the end of a second term if he does get reelected.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
president biden photoshopped to look younger bid
Source: Chris Kleponis - CNP/MEGA

As we previously reported, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in February that Jill has been taking on a more commanding role in Joe's administration.

"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said one well-placed political source who said Joe is confident in his abilities to lead the country.

Insiders added that Jill has been quietly handling "key duties" and adding to "her plate" as they see fit. "To her credit, she hasn't shied away from the moment and has really stepped up."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.