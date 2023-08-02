Biden Allies 'Photoshopping' Portraits of 80-Year-Old President to Look Younger Alongside Rival Donald Trump, 77
Supporters of President Joe Biden have "photoshopped" images of the 80-year-old commander-in-chief to recapture his youth amid his 2024 pursuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Some touched-up portraits have gained traction online as allies use their social media prowess to spread the image of a determined leader able to withstand the job pressures.
Democratic activist Chris Jackson tweeted, "As I have said before, if they want to make this campaign about fitness: game on."
His post was "exhibit 6,372," according to Jackson, who shared a juxtaposing image of Biden looking relaxed on vacation next to a photograph of former oval office holder Donald Trump, 77, on July 8 to illustrate his point, as reported by Daily Mail, which claimed the image was altered to give him the face of someone decades younger. "It's POTUS vs. BLOTUS," another read.
More recently, Jackson followed up with another tweet about Joe's bike ride with first lady Jill Biden in Delaware. "Since the Right always wants to talk about fitness, when was the last time Trump rode a bike? Or did anything physical other than ride a golf cart?" he asked. "I'll wait."
Jackson also posted about liking "presidents who aren't under multiple indictments."
On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on charges related to special counsel Jack Smith's probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, marking his third indictment.
- ‘561 Years in Prison’: Donald Trump Pleading for Donations as He Fights Being Thrown in Prison in ‘Left’s Witch Hunt’
- 'We're Living in a Banana Republic': Don Jr. Claims Dad's New Indictment is Meant to Interfere With 2024 Election
- ‘THANK YOU TO EVERYONE’: Donald Trump Celebrates Hours After Jack Smith Hit Him With Third Indictment, Tells Supporters He Loves Them
Meanwhile, another pro-Biden image posted by Bloomberg journalist Josh Wingrove is also making its rounds, showing what appeared to be the president's skin smoothed out with a fresh tan.
According to a recent poll conducted, roughly 49 percent of Democrats fear Joe is too old to continue his role.
Only 28 percent believe he is just the right age and 71 percent of all voters think it is time for him to retire following his speech gaffes and other incidents. Joe is America's oldest-ever president and would be 86 at the end of a second term if he does get reelected.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we previously reported, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in February that Jill has been taking on a more commanding role in Joe's administration.
"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said one well-placed political source who said Joe is confident in his abilities to lead the country.
Insiders added that Jill has been quietly handling "key duties" and adding to "her plate" as they see fit. "To her credit, she hasn't shied away from the moment and has really stepped up."