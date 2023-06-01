Late ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank's Estate Sued for $36k Over Martial Arts Business

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Valencia Marketplace has filed a lawsuit for unlawful detainer against the late Jason David Frank and his Rising Sun Karate business.

Late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank ’ s estate has been hit with a lawsuit over martial arts business, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actor had two locations in Texas and another in Stevenson Ranch, CA

In the suit, Valencia Marketplace said it is the owner of the shopping center where Frank’s business was being operated. Frank had leased the location since 1998. He signed a 10-year lease in 2018 that would keep him in the spot till 2028.