Late ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank's Estate Sued for $36k Over Martial Arts Business
Late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s estate has been hit with a lawsuit over martial arts business, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Valencia Marketplace has filed a lawsuit for unlawful detainer against the late Jason David Frank and his Rising Sun Karate business.
The actor had two locations in Texas and another in Stevenson Ranch, CA
In the suit, Valencia Marketplace said it is the owner of the shopping center where Frank’s business was being operated. Frank had leased the location since 1998. He signed a 10-year lease in 2018 that would keep him in the spot till 2028.
The company said In November 2022, Frank stopped paying the rent on the property. The building owner said it was owed a total of $36,718 for unpaid rent and other charges.
Valencia Marketplace said Frank’s estate is still in possession of the unit.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason died as a result of suicide on November 19, 2022. The actor was only 49.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, at the time of his death, Jason and his wife had yet to finalize their divorce.
Tammie filed her petition in court on August 7 in Harris County, Texas. She listed the date of marriage as May 17, 2003, and the date of separation as July 1, 2022.
Tammie said the marriage had become “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities.”
She accused Jason of being “guilty of cruel treatment” toward her “that renders further living together insupportable.” She said that the actor had committed “adultery”.
Jason responded by asking the court to enforce the couple’s prenuptial agreement. He said they had, “entered into a premarital agreement altering their marital property rights in certain property on and during their marriage.”
Jason accused his wife of being the one “guilty of cruel treatment.”
The actor filed his response on September 6 and died weeks later.