Hotlanta Coming Through! Porsha Williams 'Replacing' Tinsley Mortimer On 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3
Make way for Porsha Williams! The Georgia peach has joined the season three cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, replacing RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer, Radar has learned.
Sources say the RHOA alum, 41, will be packing her bags and heading to Thailand for the third installment of the Bravo franchise when the cast begins filming later this month.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported weeks ago, Tinsley was set to take part in the next RHUGT season alongside RHOP frenemies Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, RHOSLC cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, RHOM pair Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria, and fellow apple holder Leah McSweeney.
However, PEOPLE reports Tinsley backed out of production due to "personal reasons."
Radar has reached out to Tinsley, Porsha, and Peacock for comment.
According to insiders, the ladies have already been filmed packing their suitcases for the trip, but it'll be wheels up on July 18 when they jump on a plane and begin their adventure.
Porsha joined RHOA during season 5 and departed at the end of season 13 — but her Bravo career didn't end there.
She got her own spin-off show, Porsha's Family Matters, following the mom of one and her real-life family.
The RHUGT season three cast hasn't been the only Housewives news this outlet has recently broken.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tamra is in talks to make a highly-anticipated comeback on The Real Housewives of Orange County next season. Our well-connected informants told us there are rumblings that Alexis Bellino might also make a return — but, sorry! No Vicki Gunvalson.
Tamra, 54, was fired from the Bravo show in 2020 over her high salary after 12 years with the network. Gunvalson, who had been on the RHOC cast since the beginning, also left the show ahead of season 15 after being demoted.
Both ladies are currently being featured on RHUGT season two with Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, and "paused" RHONY star Dorinda Medley.
Besides Tamra potentially joining the RHOC cast, RadarOnline.com also broke that Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener would not be back for season 17. Days later, they announced their departure from the franchise.