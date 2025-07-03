Tragic End of Porn Star Kylie Page, 28, Revealed — With Her Cause of Death 'Suspected Overdose'

A concerned friend first raised the alarm and prompted emergency teams to visit Page's Hollywood home.

But the fire department tragically found the X-rated star lifeless when they arrived at the scene.

The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed — though foul play is not suspected.

She passed away on June 25, just one day after her final social media post.

Since joining the adult industry in 2016, Page starred in more than 200 adult movies from major production houses including Brazzers, Naughty America and various Vixen Media Group brands.