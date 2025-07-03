Tragic End of Porn Star Kylie Page, 28, Revealed — With Her Cause of Death 'Suspected Overdose'
Porn star Kylie Page suddenly passed away aged just 28 from a suspected overdose.
RadarOnline.com can reveal cops reportedly found fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia inside the adult actress's home after pals raised concern for her wellbeing.
Lifeless Inside Hollywood Home
A concerned friend first raised the alarm and prompted emergency teams to visit Page's Hollywood home.
But the fire department tragically found the X-rated star lifeless when they arrived at the scene.
The official cause of death has yet to be confirmed — though foul play is not suspected.
She passed away on June 25, just one day after her final social media post.
Since joining the adult industry in 2016, Page starred in more than 200 adult movies from major production houses including Brazzers, Naughty America and various Vixen Media Group brands.
GoFundMe Page Set Up
She also featured in the Netflix series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On in 2017, in which she openly discussed her struggle with substance abuse.
A GoFundMe has been set up by Page's family to bring her body back to the Midwest and to cover funeral costs.
The appeal reads: "Kylie was a daughter who loved hard, a sister who never let go, and a friend who showed up without being asked.
“She was the kind of person who made you feel like family — no matter who you were.
"We lost her too soon, and now her family is trying to bring her home from California to the Midwest — to lay her to rest surrounded by friends and family."
Deeply Loved
The description continued: “This GoFundMe isn’t just about funeral expenses. It's about bringing Kylie home. It's about helping her family breathe through the shock, the grief and the unimaginable reality they're living in.
"They shouldn't have to think about bills or burial costs right now. They should be allowed to grieve — and we want to give them that chance."
The GoFundMe page concluded: "If you knew Kylie, you know how deeply she loved. Let’s show that love back. Forever a sister. Forever a friend. Forever loved."
More than $10,000 has so far been donated.
'Terribly Sad'
Leading adult content producer Brazzers said: "The Brazzers team is deeply saddened to learn of Kylie Page’s passing. Kylie will be remembered for her laughter, kindness and bringing light wherever she went.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kylie’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”
Fellow adult star Leah Gotti, a close friend of Page's, said she was "terribly sad" by the tragic news.
Gotti added: "I just think, overall, she was a (happily) infectious person.
"She was really light and bright and she just loved to smile, laugh, and really valued living life to the fullest and being free as much as possible."
Alex Mack of Hussie Models said: "Losing Kylie is truly heartbreaking.
"She was a kind soul, a wonderful friend, and always brought warmth and energy wherever she went.
“That’s exactly how I’ll always remember her, full of life and kindness."
After learning the sad news, one fan said online: "Kylie’s spirit and energy will live on and brighten our world."