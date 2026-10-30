Pope Leo XIV Makes History as First Pontiff to Vote in U.S. Election — Amid Ongoing Feud With Donald Trump

Pope Leo XIV has become the first pope known to vote in a U.S. general election after casting a mail-in ballot from the Vatican for Illinois' Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The Chicago-born pontiff, formerly Robert Francis Prevost, remains a registered Illinois voter. The Vatican confirmed Friday that he submitted his ballot in Chicago and said Leo believes citizens have both the right and duty to participate in democratic processes.

Leo, 71, also voted while living in Peru whenever he was eligible, according to the Holy See. He spent more than two decades in the country as a missionary priest and bishop.