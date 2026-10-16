EXCLUSIVE: 'Root of All Phil Spector's Hidden Pain' Revealed on Fifth Anniversary of His Death

Recorded by his group The Teddy Bears, the song was inspired by words engraved on Spector's father's gravestone and became an extraordinary early success for the future architect of pop music's celebrated Wall of Sound.

Spector later revealed the deeply personal origins of the recording, which listeners widely interpreted as a conventional romantic ballad.

He said: "Nobody knew it was about my father and nobody knew it was about death and it was a love song to somebody up beyond."

The inscription on his father's tombstone read: "To have known him was to have loved him."

Those words provided the inspiration for a recording that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for three weeks.

The song subsequently enjoyed another life through interpretations by major artists, including Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Their collaborative version reached the summit of America's Hot Country Songs chart, introducing Spector's intensely personal composition to another generation.