Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Phil Spector
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Root of All Phil Spector's Hidden Pain' Revealed on Fifth Anniversary of His Death

Photo of Phil Spector
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector's lifelong anguish over his father's death has been revealed on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

Oct. 16 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Phil Spector's lifelong anguish over his father's death inspired the heartbreaking song that launched his career – decades before the legendary music producer became a convicted murderer and died behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The troubled and iconic producer, who died aged 81 in January 2021, was just 17 when he wrote the 1958 chart-topper To Know Him Is to Love Him.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grief Behind the Hit

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Phil Spector
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector's first hit 'To Know Him Is to Love Him' honored his late father.

Recorded by his group The Teddy Bears, the song was inspired by words engraved on Spector's father's gravestone and became an extraordinary early success for the future architect of pop music's celebrated Wall of Sound.

Spector later revealed the deeply personal origins of the recording, which listeners widely interpreted as a conventional romantic ballad.

He said: "Nobody knew it was about my father and nobody knew it was about death and it was a love song to somebody up beyond."

The inscription on his father's tombstone read: "To have known him was to have loved him."

Those words provided the inspiration for a recording that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained there for three weeks.

The song subsequently enjoyed another life through interpretations by major artists, including Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Their collaborative version reached the summit of America's Hot Country Songs chart, introducing Spector's intensely personal composition to another generation.

Article continues below advertisement

Transforming Pop Music Forever

Photo of Phil Spector
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector produced hits including 'Be My Baby' and 'Unchained Melody.'

His early breakthrough established the foundations of a remarkable recording career that would transform popular music.

Spector developed the Wall of Sound production technique, layering instruments and vocals to create the dense, dramatic arrangements that became his trademark.

Among his most celebrated recordings were Be My Baby by The Ronettes, Then He Kissed Me by The Crystals, and Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers.

He also produced River Deep – Mountain High for Ike and Tina Turner.

His extraordinary influence extended to The Beatles, whose final released album, Let It Be, featured his production work.

Reflecting on that assignment, Spector acknowledged approaching the recordings with considerable commercial ambition.

He said: "I wanted this to be a great farewell album. I knew they were breaking up. I knew they were never going to come back together again."

His achievements earned him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

A Tragic Fall From Grace

Photo of Phil Spector
Source: MEGA

His career was later overshadowed by the 2003 shooting death of actress Lana Clarkson.

But his reputation was ultimately overshadowed by the killing of actress Lana Clarkson, 40, who was found shot dead at his California mansion in February 2003.

Following an initial trial that ended with a hung jury, Spector was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009.

He received a sentence of 19 years to life and spent his remaining years incarcerated in California.

Spector disputed the fairness of the proceedings, arguing extensive publicity had influenced prospective jurors.

He said: "Forty-five percent of them wrote down they believed I was guilty, and 20 percent of them wrote down I was insane – based upon their pre-trial publicity over the last four years."

He died on January 16, 2021, while serving his sentence, after being transferred from prison for medical treatment.

California corrections authorities subsequently confirmed his death, bringing an end to a life marked by musical innovation and murder.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Christina Aguilera

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera's Most Intimate Bedroom Confessions Revealed

Photo of Katie Zacharia and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's New Press Secretary 'Just Played Lawyer on TV'

Uncovering the Hidden Pain

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Phil Spector
Source: MEGA

The controversial music architect passed away behind bars in January 2021 at age 81.

A source told us: "The fifth anniversary of Phil's death has brought renewed attention to one of the most revealing and heartbreaking stories of his extraordinary life, and fans are resharing it online.

"People remember the musical genius, the murder conviction, and the disturbing circumstances of Phil's final years, but fewer appreciate that his first major hit was rooted in the loss of his father, which really is the root of all his hidden pain.

"What sounded like an innocent teenage love song was actually an expression of profound grief. It offers a very different perspective on the young man he was before fame, wealth, and notoriety changed everything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.