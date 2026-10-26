EXCLUSIVE: Phil Mickelson Entered Rehab Amid Fresh Personal Turmoil

Phil Mickelson checked himself into a men's addiction and trauma treatment program as the golf great struggles to get his personal life – and battered public image – back on course, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old, who has won six major championships, voluntarily entered an addiction treatment center recently, according to TMZ Sports. A representative told the outlet Mickelson was seeking "treatment for family trauma and addiction."

He has already left the facility.