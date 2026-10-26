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EXCLUSIVE: Phil Mickelson Entered Rehab Amid Fresh Personal Turmoil

Phil Mickelson has entered rehab amid fresh personal turmoil as he faces new challenges in his life.
Source: MEGA

Phil Mickelson has entered rehab amid fresh personal turmoil as he faces new challenges in his life.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Phil Mickelson checked himself into a men's addiction and trauma treatment program as the golf great struggles to get his personal life – and battered public image – back on course, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old, who has won six major championships, voluntarily entered an addiction treatment center recently, according to TMZ Sports. A representative told the outlet Mickelson was seeking "treatment for family trauma and addiction."

He has already left the facility.

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Phil Mickelson Faced Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

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Ashley Perez accused Phil Mickelson of showing her a nude photo; he disputed the allegations.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ashley Perez accused Phil Mickelson of showing her a nude photo; he disputed the allegations.

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The move comes months after explosive allegations put the married golf superstar's private life under a microscope.

As RadarOnline.com reported in June, Mickelson faced embarrassing allegations from golfer Pat Perez's former wife, Ashley Perez, who claimed the swinger showed her a full-body nude photograph of himself – allegedly with an erection – during the 2015 Barclays tournament.

Ashley alleged Mickelson then invited her to his bedroom while her then-husband was asleep. Mickelson reportedly later apologized to Ashley and Pat, according to an account published by Skratch.

Mickelson has disputed the allegations and, through his representatives, has characterized some claims as false or misleading.

But that wasn't the only controversy surrounding the icon.

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Phil Mickelson Accused of Inappropriate Contact With Female Employee

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Golf Digest reported a Farms Golf Club employee accused Mickelson of nonconsensual physical contact.
Source: JPA / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Golf Digest reported a Farms Golf Club employee accused Mickelson of nonconsensual physical contact.

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In June, Golf Digest reported a female employee at The Farms Golf Club outside San Diego accused Mickelson of making "nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact" with her before a round of golf.

The employee reportedly rejected his advances and immediately alerted supervisors. The club conducted an independent investigation and Mickelson was subsequently no longer a member. Mickelson's spokesperson said: "Any misunderstanding has been cleared up."

Mickelson's camp has insisted there is more to the story, saying some allegations are false while others involve mistakes he has previously acknowledged.

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Phil Mickelson Focuses on Recovery and Saving His Marriage

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Amy Mickelson was praised by her husband's representatives for her 'extraordinary grace' and 'unwavering love.'
Source: CD1 / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Amy Mickelson was praised by her husband's representatives for her 'extraordinary grace' and 'unwavering love.'

Now, with the golfer seeking help for addiction and family trauma, as well as to secure his marriage, the focus has shifted from the fairways to Mickelson's personal recovery.

His representatives previously said his priority was becoming "the husband, father, and man his family deserves," while praising wife Amy Mickelson for her "extraordinary grace" and "unwavering love."

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