Inside Phil Hartman's Tragic Murder on Anniversary of Beloved 'SNL' Star's Death — After Wife Fatally Shot Him as He Slept

RadarOnline.com has revisited the murder-suicide nearly 30 years later and can reveal the events leading up to the shocking night the comedian was fatally shot in his sleep.

The beloved Saturday Night Live star's death devastated fans and left Hollywood and his former castmates reeling.

Phil Hartman was tragically murdered by his wife, Brynn, 27 years ago on May 28, 1998.

Phil and Brynn Hartman appeared to have the perfect life but behind the scenes Brynn battled drug and alcohol addiction.

From the outside, Phil and Brynn Hartman appeared to be living a picturesque life in Encino, California.

Hartman was a fan-favorite on SNL and had been dubbed "Glue" by his co-stars for his ability to keep the show together over the eight seasons he starred on the comedy sketch show.

After leaving SNL in 1994, Hartman's career continued to flourish on the hit sitcom NewsRadio, and he lent his voice to The Simpsons for several characters.

Off-camera Phil and Brynn were raising their two young children, son Sean and daughter Birgen, who were nine and six years old, respectively, at the time of their parents' deaths.