Inside Phil Hartman's Tragic Murder on Anniversary of Beloved 'SNL' Star's Death — After Wife Fatally Shot Him as He Slept
Phil Hartman was tragically murdered by his wife, Brynn, 27 years ago on May 28, 1998.
The beloved Saturday Night Live star's death devastated fans and left Hollywood and his former castmates reeling.
RadarOnline.com has revisited the murder-suicide nearly 30 years later and can reveal the events leading up to the shocking night the comedian was fatally shot in his sleep.
The Hartmans
From the outside, Phil and Brynn Hartman appeared to be living a picturesque life in Encino, California.
Hartman was a fan-favorite on SNL and had been dubbed "Glue" by his co-stars for his ability to keep the show together over the eight seasons he starred on the comedy sketch show.
After leaving SNL in 1994, Hartman's career continued to flourish on the hit sitcom NewsRadio, and he lent his voice to The Simpsons for several characters.
Off-camera Phil and Brynn were raising their two young children, son Sean and daughter Birgen, who were nine and six years old, respectively, at the time of their parents' deaths.
A Fatal Argument
But on May 28, 1998, the couple's seemingly perfect life came to a crashing halt.
After Brynn returned home from having dinner with friend and TV producer Christine Zander at Buca di Beppo, the couple got into a heated argument.
Zander later said Brynn had "two drinks" at dinner but did not disclose any issues in her life or marriage. Brynn had a history of alcohol and substance abuse and had recently started drinking again after years of sobriety.
Phil's friend and attorney Steven Small later claimed the comedian "made it very clear that if she started using drugs again, that would end the relationship."
Small reportedly said of the couple's arguments: "She had to get amped up to get his attention, and when she got amped up, he would simply go to sleep. He would withdraw. And in the morning he’d wake up, and everything would be fine."
Hartman Killed in His Sleep
Around 3 A.M., while Phil, Sean and Birgen were asleep in their beds, Brynn snapped and shot her husband of 10 years with a .38 handgun.
Phil suffered two gunshot wounds in the head and one in his right side at close range.
The beloved star died instantly.
Brynn's Drive to Studio City
After shooting her husband three times, Brynn called her friend Ron Douglas before driving to his Studio City home.
When she got to her friend's house, Brynn confessed to killing Phil but a stunned Douglas did not initially believe her, even after she showed him the murder weapon. Douglas then convinced Brynn to go back home and followed her.
Upon arriving at the couple's home, Douglas discovered Phil's lifeless body and called 911.
As police surrounded her home – and were escorting her children outside – Brynn locked herself in the bedroom with Phil's body. She laid in bed next to her deceased husband and took her own life by shooting herself in the mouth.
The Aftermath
A family source reportedly claimed Sean told police he heard what sounded like a door "slamming" hours earlier, presumably when his father was killed.
The children were then placed into the custody of Brynn's sister, Katharine Wright, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Brynn reportedly had cocaine, alcohol and antidepressants in her system the night of the murder-suicide.
Hartman's former co-star Rita Wilson said of his death: "This is just a tragedy beyond description. Now two children are left without the two most important people in their lives, and with a lifetime of confusion."
Phil was remembered as a Hollywood icon, talented comedian and, most importantly, a loving father.