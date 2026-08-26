EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins' Family 'Prepared For His Death' During Health Crisis

The former Genesis frontman and drummer was also battling a number of other health concerns, including type 2 diabetes, complications from a 2007 spinal injury and multiple knee surgeries that had severely limited his mobility.

His manager and the five children he shared with his three ex-wives had to decide if they should pull the plug.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," recounted Collins. "There were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing."

Somehow the Easy Lover crooner managed to beat the odds and survive after spending seven months in the hospital.

"I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he said.