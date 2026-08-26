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EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins' Family 'Prepared For His Death' During Health Crisis

Phil Collins' family prepared for his death as the singer faced a life-threatening health crisis.
Source: MEGA

Phil Collins' family prepared for his death as the singer faced a life-threatening health crisis.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Phil Collins' five children descended on a Swiss hospital, worried their father was on his deathbed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Decades of heavy boozing had finally caught up with the 75-year-old rocker. His pancreas was permanently damaged and his kidneys were barely functioning.

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Collins Survived Near-Fatal Health Crisis

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Phil Collins' five children gathered at a Swiss hospital as his health deteriorated.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Phil Collins' five children gathered at a Swiss hospital as his health deteriorated.

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The former Genesis frontman and drummer was also battling a number of other health concerns, including type 2 diabetes, complications from a 2007 spinal injury and multiple knee surgeries that had severely limited his mobility.

His manager and the five children he shared with his three ex-wives had to decide if they should pull the plug.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," recounted Collins. "There were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing."

Somehow the Easy Lover crooner managed to beat the odds and survive after spending seven months in the hospital.

"I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he said.

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Collins Now Requires Constant Care

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Collins survived after spending seven months in the hospital during his 2024 health ordeal.
Source: Bruno Marzi / MEGA

Collins survived after spending seven months in the hospital during his 2024 health ordeal.

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But he was so out of it, he doesn't remember any of it. "I didn't have [any] idea this was going on," he explained. "They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again."

The Grammy winner admits he was "very lucky to have come out of that."

"Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since," he added about the 2024 ordeal.

His many health issues have left him dependent on 24/7 live-in nursing care and unable to walk without crutches.

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Lily Collins celebrated the new year with her father in December 2025 after his recovery.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lily Collins celebrated the new year with her father in December 2025 after his recovery.

But that was all the more reason to get his children together in December 2025 to celebrate the new year – and his new lease on life.

His daughter Lily [Collins], 37, the star of Emily in Paris "was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments.' We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was."

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