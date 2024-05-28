PGA Star Scottie Scheffler to Skip Court Hearing Over Viral Championship Arrest After Denying Wrongdoing in 'Chaotic Situation'

The world's top golf player, Scottie Scheffler, will not be present at an upcoming court hearing for charges related to his shocking arrest during the PGA Championship earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old Masters champion was taken into custody on May 17 outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, just ahead of the second round of the tournament. Local police accused Scheffler of ignoring an officer who was directing traffic after an unrelated bus accident that killed a pedestrian.