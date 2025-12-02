Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Nazi Connection' Following Embarrassing Gaffe at Trump's Cabinet Meeting... as Defense Secretary Drowns in 'War Crime' Scandal

It took no time for trolls online to call out the mistake – and brutally mock the former Fox News host.

"Who does Nazi the SSymbolism here?" wrote one X user in reference to the overwhelming accusations of fascism against the second Trump administration, as well as Hegseth's tattoo scandal, in which it was revealed he has the Jerusalem Cross inked across his chest, which has been associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups.

"Nope, that isn't a typo," echoed another who shared a photo of SS Bolts, a "common white supremacist/neo-Nazi symbol derived from Schutzstaffel (SS) of Nazi Germany," according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).