Pete Hegseth Accused of 'Nazi Connection' Following Embarrassing Gaffe at Trump's Cabinet Meeting... as Defense Secretary Drowns in 'War Crime' Scandal
Dec. 2 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been humiliated by a typo at Donald Trump's latest cabinet meeting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Hegseth, 45, boasted about U.S. military strength and praised Trump, 79, his words were drowned out by the egregious typo on his official placard in front of him, reading "SSecretary of War."
Hegseth Trolled Over Typo
It took no time for trolls online to call out the mistake – and brutally mock the former Fox News host.
"Who does Nazi the SSymbolism here?" wrote one X user in reference to the overwhelming accusations of fascism against the second Trump administration, as well as Hegseth's tattoo scandal, in which it was revealed he has the Jerusalem Cross inked across his chest, which has been associated with white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups.
"Nope, that isn't a typo," echoed another who shared a photo of SS Bolts, a "common white supremacist/neo-Nazi symbol derived from Schutzstaffel (SS) of Nazi Germany," according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
"It's signaling his base, with plausible cover," a third user wrote. "Whoops, it's a typo. You did Na-zi that, did you? Wink wink."
A fourth added: "It's only a typo because it was supposed to say, 'SS Secretary of War.'"
Even California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom joined in on the joke and posted on X: "What does the 'SS' stand for? Interesting!"
"How does no one who set up the meeting for the cabinet of the US catch the double 'S' on SSecretary Kegseth's name card," asked one commenter. "This is the most (powerful) group of people, and they can’t even spell that right?"
Others took the typo as an opportunity to mock Hegseth's drinking, which was a major point of contention during his confirmation process, as well as the administration's lack of professionalism.
Political pundit Keith Olbermann bashed: "SSECRETARY OF WAR. The extra ‘S’ is for SCOTCH!"
The typo and trolling come as Hegseth has been under intense scrutiny for ordering airstrikes on fishing boats in international waters suspected of trafficking drugs.
On September 2, Hegseth ordered a second airstrike on a Venezuelan fishing boat in the Caribbean after two survivors were spotted clinging to wreckage after the initial hit.
He reportedly told the U.S. service members carrying out the strike to "kill everybody" with a second attack, an order many critics and politicians have since branded a war crime.
After complying with Hegseth's orders, 11 people, including the two survivors, were killed.
Hegseth Defends Airstrikes After War Crimes Accusations
During Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Hegseth vehemently defended the ruthless campaign against alleged "narco terrorists."
"Uh, as I've said and I'll say again, we've only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean because they've been poisoning the American people," Hegseth said while seated next to Trump. "And Joe Biden tried to approach it with kid gloves and allowed them to come across the border."
"Cartels take over community. 20 million people, hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned. And President Trump said, 'No, we're taking the glove off. We're taking the fight to these designated terror organizations.' And that's exactly what we're doing," the defense secretary continued.
"So, we're stopping the drugs. We're striking the boats. We're defeating narco terrorists."