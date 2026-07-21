Pete Hegseth's Pastor Admits Those Involved in Homosexual Behavior Should Be 'Executed' in Shocking Interview

The 73-year-old appeared on the Uncloseted Media podcast with Spencer Macnaughton, an LGBTQ publication, and discussed some of his controversial views.

Pastor Doug Wilson, who is believed to be Pete Hegseth 's pastor, thinks that those who engage in "homosexual behavior" should be prosecuted, and in some cases, executed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"... One of the things you've said is that there should be anti-sodomy laws and other prohibitions on sexual behavior in all 50 states," Macnaughton noted in his interview with Wilson, before asking, "What do you mean exactly by that when you said it should be illegalized? Are we talking about anal intercourse between two men, or what exactly do we mean by sodomy?"

Wilson then brought up "Old Testament law" and explained, "... King Asa and King Jehoshaphat in the Old Testament closed the bathhouses, and they exiled the Sodommites from the land. And their behavior is praised in the text. That told me that execution, although a lawful penalty for homosexual behavior, was not the minimum penalty; it was the maximum penalty."

Macnaughton then asked, "Do you believe that still that in your eyes, the maximum penalty for homosexual behavior in an ideal world, in Pastor Wilson's ideal world would be execution?"

"Yeah," Wilson answered, and added, "If you ask me, could you ever envision a homosexual crime of any nature being visited with the death penalty? Yes, I could."