Pete Hegseth's Pastor Admits Those Involved in Homosexual Behavior Should Be 'Executed' in Shocking Interview
July 21 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
Pastor Doug Wilson, who is believed to be Pete Hegseth's pastor, thinks that those who engage in "homosexual behavior" should be prosecuted, and in some cases, executed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old appeared on the Uncloseted Media podcast with Spencer Macnaughton, an LGBTQ publication, and discussed some of his controversial views.
Pastor Doug Wilson Shock Thoughts on Homosexuality
"... One of the things you've said is that there should be anti-sodomy laws and other prohibitions on sexual behavior in all 50 states," Macnaughton noted in his interview with Wilson, before asking, "What do you mean exactly by that when you said it should be illegalized? Are we talking about anal intercourse between two men, or what exactly do we mean by sodomy?"
Wilson then brought up "Old Testament law" and explained, "... King Asa and King Jehoshaphat in the Old Testament closed the bathhouses, and they exiled the Sodommites from the land. And their behavior is praised in the text. That told me that execution, although a lawful penalty for homosexual behavior, was not the minimum penalty; it was the maximum penalty."
Macnaughton then asked, "Do you believe that still that in your eyes, the maximum penalty for homosexual behavior in an ideal world, in Pastor Wilson's ideal world would be execution?"
"Yeah," Wilson answered, and added, "If you ask me, could you ever envision a homosexual crime of any nature being visited with the death penalty? Yes, I could."
Pastor Doug Wilson Wants to Repeal a Woman's Right to Vote
The pastor also revealed he sees pedophilia as an element of homosexuality," and hinted that pedophilia is "under that umbrella of LGBTQ."
"I don't think that I'm making that association. I think the LGBTQ plus acronym, that whole chain is a sort of a sexual alliance of people who are defying traditional biblical norms, and pedophilia is one of those things that defies those norms..." he said.
Wilson, who previously confessed he wasn't a fan of President Trump's decision to hire openly gay Scott Bessent as his Treasury secretary, is no stranger to shocking comments, as he has also suggested repealing a woman's right to vote in exchange for "household voting," calling it a "good idea."
He also slammed women who do not dress up to his standards these days, and pointed out that wearing yoga pants is crossing the line.
Pete Hegseth's Relationship With Controversial Pastor
"Men know what they think of hookers, which is not very much," he told The Times earlier this year. "When you're just giving it away to every slob on the bus who wants to look, you're degrading the currency."
However, Wilson also explained he doesn't want to see women completely covered up: "Wrapping them up in a bedsheet is another way of degrading them. It is possible to be modest and attractive – attractive without attracting. Bundling them up the way really conservative Muslims do is a different kind of degradation."
Wilson founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) in the 1990s. He had previously been invited by the Secretary of Defense to give a sermon at the Pentagon, and revealed he is a connection with the former Fox News personality.
He told NPR, "... I've communicated with (Hegseth) some. He obviously invited me to do the Pentagon service, and I met with him when I was there. I've communicated. I've met with him. I met him a few times at church, once in Tennessee, and um, once or twice in DC."
Wilson then said he has "texted some" with Hegseth. When asked if Hegseth has reached out to him or other pastors within the church for "advice on policy matters," Wilson denied it.
"Not to my knowledge. Certainly not from me," he claimed. "I think it is crucial for pastors, when it comes to situations like this, to stay in their lane. Let's say I've got thoughts on the Strait of Hormuz. I don't have security clearances. I wasn't elected to anything."