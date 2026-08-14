In response to a video of Hegseth explaining the ACCC's anticipated upcoming priorities, one individual wrote, "How can his wife stand the sight of him?"

The Defense Sec. was brutally mocked, called a "jerk," with people claiming they're "convinced he thinks he's in a war movie." In an effort to get through to him, another user claimed, "You butcher innocent people, you massacre school children, and you destroy everything the public relies on. You've toppled governments and left behind nothing but chaos and suffering. If anyone is truly evil, it's the US government."

Critics also analyzed Hegseth's tone and body language, concluding, "The man is sick. He is visibly excited whenever he talks about death and destruction."

Others checked Hegseth's words, citing times the Department of Defense has made questionable calls. "They literally do bad things to good people," one person said. Another argued its attacks on fuel smugglers go too far, questioning how they decided who is bad enough to die without trial.

They also called out a recent incident where a U.S. Tomahawk missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, killing approximately 110 to 120 children, with about 150 to 180 casualties in total.