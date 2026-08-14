Pete Hegseth Mocked by Critics as He Unveils New Motto in War on Drug Cartels: 'How Can His Wife Stand the Sight of Him?'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth has announced a new motto for his team's attacks on drug cartels, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While speaking at the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition Conference in Panama, Hegseth, 46, unveiled the new motto: "We do bad things to bad people." However, not everyone was on board.
Pete Hegseth Announces New Motto for ACCC
In response to a video of Hegseth explaining the ACCC's anticipated upcoming priorities, one individual wrote, "How can his wife stand the sight of him?"
The Defense Sec. was brutally mocked, called a "jerk," with people claiming they're "convinced he thinks he's in a war movie." In an effort to get through to him, another user claimed, "You butcher innocent people, you massacre school children, and you destroy everything the public relies on. You've toppled governments and left behind nothing but chaos and suffering. If anyone is truly evil, it's the US government."
Critics also analyzed Hegseth's tone and body language, concluding, "The man is sick. He is visibly excited whenever he talks about death and destruction."
Others checked Hegseth's words, citing times the Department of Defense has made questionable calls. "They literally do bad things to good people," one person said. Another argued its attacks on fuel smugglers go too far, questioning how they decided who is bad enough to die without trial.
They also called out a recent incident where a U.S. Tomahawk missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, killing approximately 110 to 120 children, with about 150 to 180 casualties in total.
Pete Hegseth Plans to 'Empower' Americans to Take Action
"Do the bad people include killing little girls in school?" a user asked.
In Hegseth's speech, he explained, "For too long, bad people did bad things to good people inside the United States of America and across Central and South America. “We are going to empower great Americans and great partners to do really good stuff and to be very capable about bringing violence against drug cartels and designated terrorist organizations 'cause we're dead serious about securing the homeland."
War on Drugs Criticized for Lack of Due Process
The ACCC was established in March 2026 by President Trump "to combat transnational drug cartels, reduce illegal migration across the Western Hemisphere, and limit foreign geopolitical interference," as per the Department of Defense's official release.
Controversially, the ACCC and the United States deploy military efforts aimed at drug cartels, but have received criticism for a lack of due process. However, supporters of Trump claimed the campaigns are essential to creating safety in the United States and larger American regions.
"I'm grateful to be here with ministers and chiefs of defense, united in purpose and resolve, as partners in the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition," Hegseth said during his visit to Panama. "Just a few months ago, we laid out a shared vision for a safe, secure Western Hemisphere, where borders and laws are respected, and narco-terrorists are brought to swift and absolute justice."
Trump's First Strike Took 11 Lives
Attacks on Latin American drug cartels became pivotal to Trump's policies early on in his second term. In January 2025, Trump signed initial executive orders to escalate military force against the organizations. By February, the administration declared the groups Foreign Terrorist Organizations, paving the way for military aggression.
Their first major strike on an alleged drug-carrying vessel at sea came in September 2025. According to Trump, all 11 individuals on board were killed in the strike.
The move was opposed by Democrats, as Senators sent a letter to the president. Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island claimed the U.S. military was not "empowered to hunt down suspected criminals and kill them without trial."