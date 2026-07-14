Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth Launches New DOJ Task Force to Identify and Prosecute Officials Who Leak Sensitive Information

Pete Hegseth has launched a task force to look into and prosecute media leaks.
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth has launched a task force to look into and prosecute media leaks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is going to war with his own staffers over continued leaks of sensitive information to journalists, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Pentagon chief has announced the creation of a joint task force with the Department of Justice to identify and prosecute officials who secretly speak to members of the media.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth's Latest Leak Crackdown

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The Defense Secretary is looking to lockdown repeated leaks of sensitive information.
Source: mega

The Defense Secretary is looking to lockdown repeated leaks of sensitive information.

Hegseth has launched investigations into media leaks in the past, and has placed unprecedented restrictions on reporters covering the Pentagon, leading many to turn in their press badges in protest, rather than accept the department's new orders.

In his latest salvo, the 46-year-old announced the Pentagon's Office of General Counsel (OGC) may request and receive all information, support and records across the department regarding news media leak investigations.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @SecWar/X

"To combat the dangers that leaks pose, effective immediately, I have ​delegated tasking authority ​to the War Department’s Office of General Counsel, empowering OGC to request and receive ​all ​information, ⁠records and support across the ​department concerning ​media ⁠leak investigations," Hegseth announced in a lengthy social media video detailing his new policy.

"Leaked information risks lives," he blasted. "These new tools and processes will greatly assist us in protecting our joint force. The security of our nation cannot be a bargaining chip for those who seek momentary headlines."

Hegseth warned, "Access to confidential and secret information is a sacred trust, and those who betray that trust will be met with the full force of the law."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Suddenly Ditched His New Air Force One

Hegseth has targeted reporters with restrictions in the past.
Source: mega

Hegseth has targeted reporters with restrictions in the past.

Hegseth's announcement comes just days after the DOJ issued subpoenas to four reporters at The New York Times after the newspaper reported on security concerns involving the new Air Force One plane gifted to President Trump by Qatar.

As Radar reported, after attending the NATO summit in Turkey, the president unexpectedly returned from Ankara aboard the older Air Force One before switching back to the new aircraft at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

Article continues below advertisement

Differing Reasons for the Plane Change

President Trump recently ditched his new gifted Air Force One after reported security concerns.
Source: mega

President Trump recently ditched his new gifted Air Force One after reported security concerns.

Reports soon emerged claiming the change reflected concerns the gifted aircraft had not yet received every security enhancement normally found on a fully operational presidential aircraft, at a time when Trump faced heightened assassination threats linked to Iran.

The White House rejected the claims, insisting the aircraft is "state-of-the-art" and fitted with "high-level security protocols" to protect the president and staff.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump finally paid E. Jean Carroll after being found liable for sexual abuse.

E. Jean Carroll Collects $5.6Million From Trump Three Years After Jury Found Prez Liable for Sexual Abuse and Defamation

A photo of Donald Trump alongside a photo of his golf club

Trump's Swanky Golf Club Restaurant Hit With Revolting Health Code Violations After Shocking Inspection

Trump Denies Security Concerns

The president flew home on the older version of the secure plane.
Source: mega

The president flew home on the older version of the secure plane.

Trump backed that explanation, telling reporters he was taking the older plane home "for old time's sake" while the other jet toured an air force base housing U.S. troops.

And he denied a potential security concern was the reason.

One reporter then asked why they were told to close their window blinds on the plane, and Trump said, "Because you're probably on a dangerous flight," seemingly alluding to perceived threats from Iran.

When asked if he was aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One, Trump said: "Well, I have a threat all the time. I'm No. 1 on their list, before you.

"But if I go, you go. Perhaps someday you want to change professions."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.