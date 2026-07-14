Pete Hegseth Launches New DOJ Task Force to Identify and Prosecute Officials Who Leak Sensitive Information
July 14 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is going to war with his own staffers over continued leaks of sensitive information to journalists, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Pentagon chief has announced the creation of a joint task force with the Department of Justice to identify and prosecute officials who secretly speak to members of the media.
Hegseth's Latest Leak Crackdown
Hegseth has launched investigations into media leaks in the past, and has placed unprecedented restrictions on reporters covering the Pentagon, leading many to turn in their press badges in protest, rather than accept the department's new orders.
In his latest salvo, the 46-year-old announced the Pentagon's Office of General Counsel (OGC) may request and receive all information, support and records across the department regarding news media leak investigations.
"To combat the dangers that leaks pose, effective immediately, I have delegated tasking authority to the War Department’s Office of General Counsel, empowering OGC to request and receive all information, records and support across the department concerning media leak investigations," Hegseth announced in a lengthy social media video detailing his new policy.
"Leaked information risks lives," he blasted. "These new tools and processes will greatly assist us in protecting our joint force. The security of our nation cannot be a bargaining chip for those who seek momentary headlines."
Hegseth warned, "Access to confidential and secret information is a sacred trust, and those who betray that trust will be met with the full force of the law."
Trump Suddenly Ditched His New Air Force One
Hegseth's announcement comes just days after the DOJ issued subpoenas to four reporters at The New York Times after the newspaper reported on security concerns involving the new Air Force One plane gifted to President Trump by Qatar.
As Radar reported, after attending the NATO summit in Turkey, the president unexpectedly returned from Ankara aboard the older Air Force One before switching back to the new aircraft at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.
Differing Reasons for the Plane Change
Reports soon emerged claiming the change reflected concerns the gifted aircraft had not yet received every security enhancement normally found on a fully operational presidential aircraft, at a time when Trump faced heightened assassination threats linked to Iran.
The White House rejected the claims, insisting the aircraft is "state-of-the-art" and fitted with "high-level security protocols" to protect the president and staff.
Trump Denies Security Concerns
Trump backed that explanation, telling reporters he was taking the older plane home "for old time's sake" while the other jet toured an air force base housing U.S. troops.
And he denied a potential security concern was the reason.
One reporter then asked why they were told to close their window blinds on the plane, and Trump said, "Because you're probably on a dangerous flight," seemingly alluding to perceived threats from Iran.
When asked if he was aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One, Trump said: "Well, I have a threat all the time. I'm No. 1 on their list, before you.
"But if I go, you go. Perhaps someday you want to change professions."