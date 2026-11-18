Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing renewed scrutiny after inviting Pastor Doug Wilson, who has publicly opposed women's individual voting rights, to participate in a monthly prayer service at the Pentagon.

The controversy centers on Wilson's views on the 19th Amendment, which guarantees American women the right to vote, as well as his statements on slavery and same-sex marriage.

His appearance has also renewed questions about Hegseth's association with the conservative church network Wilson helped establish.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell shared photographs from the gathering on X, writing, "We gathered at the Pentagon for our monthly prayer service. This nation will forever stand as one nation under God."