Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash After Pentagon Prayer Service Features Controversial Pastor Who Claims Women Shouldn't Be Allowed to Vote
Nov. 18 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing renewed scrutiny after inviting Pastor Doug Wilson, who has publicly opposed women's individual voting rights, to participate in a monthly prayer service at the Pentagon.
The controversy centers on Wilson's views on the 19th Amendment, which guarantees American women the right to vote, as well as his statements on slavery and same-sex marriage.
His appearance has also renewed questions about Hegseth's association with the conservative church network Wilson helped establish.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell shared photographs from the gathering on X, writing, "We gathered at the Pentagon for our monthly prayer service. This nation will forever stand as one nation under God."
The Service That Started The Debate
Hegseth established the Pentagon's monthly Christian prayer services in May 2025. Wilson participated in the latest gathering on Tuesday, November 17, according to reports published November 18.
Wilson previously told The Spokesman-Review that Hegseth had personally invited him to address the Pentagon gathering. He said he was honored by the invitation.
The Pentagon has not publicly detailed what Wilson discussed during the latest service. It also did not immediately respond to requests for comment about his appearance.
The gathering is not Wilson's first connection to the Pentagon. He previously led a worship service there in February 2026, also at Hegseth's invitation.
Who Is Doug Wilson?
Wilson founded Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and co-founded the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC) in 1998.
Hegseth belongs to a congregation affiliated with the network, which has drawn attention because of its conservative teachings on religion, family roles, and women's participation in public life.
Wilson has described himself as a Christian nationalist and has argued that the 19th Amendment should be repealed. In a 2026 interview with NPR, he defended his position, saying he preferred a system of household voting rather than individuals voting separately.
He has also maintained that his position is not simply about preventing women from voting, arguing that households should have designated representatives. However, his views have prompted criticism from women's rights advocates.
Why The Post Drew Criticism?
Wilson's appearance has renewed scrutiny of Hegseth's previous public association with the pastor and his church network.
In August 2025, Hegseth reposted a CNN report featuring Wilson and other pastors discussing women's voting rights. One pastor in the report supported repealing the 19th Amendment, while another advocated household voting.
The repost prompted questions about the defense secretary's own position. However, a Pentagon spokesperson subsequently clarified that Hegseth supports women's constitutional right to vote, according to Reuters.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth also criticized the views expressed in the video, describing them as antiquated and arguing that they could be used to justify discrimination against women serving in the military.
Wilson has additionally faced criticism over past comments defending aspects of slavery and opposing same-sex marriage. His supporters and critics have continued to debate the implications of his religious and political positions.
What People Said Under The Post
Parnell's photographs prompted a range of reactions on X, with some users questioning the decision to feature Wilson at an official Pentagon gathering.
One commenter wrote, "It is men with these ideologies that I would love to debate."
Another criticized Hegseth's association with the pastor, writing, "Doug Wilson is a cult leader, and Hegseth's ties to him will hurt Hegseth in January."
A third commenter expressed broader disapproval of the administration, saying, "The issue is not a religious service but who is conducting it. It's disrespectful to women and blacks. Women were given the right to vote, period. Jesus had no problems with women. Obviously he ripped the book of Philemon out of his Bible. No real justification for Christians to own slaves, and in a lot of cases they were just as abusive."
Other users defended Hegseth, with one rejecting the criticism and questioning whether the defense secretary would associate with a pastor who holds those views.
The Pentagon has not announced whether Wilson will participate in another monthly prayer service.