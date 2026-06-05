EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night 'Deadbeat' — Pete Davidson's Ex Claims He's Laughing Off Daddy Issues
June 5 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
British beauty Elsie Hewitt appeared to confirm her rumored split with Pete Davidson and seemed to suggest the Saturday Night Live alum is a "deadbeat dad" when the exhausted-looking model-actress shared a social media video in which she claimed she's taking care of their 5-month-old daughter by herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But sources close to the comic insist he hasn't left his baby mama ex high and dry. Hewitt clapped back in the clip at haters who have blasted her recent appearance and shared: "That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."
Cryptic Likes Raise Fresh Questions
Her account also "liked" a response from a TikTok user who griped that "not staying with your partner" then they are postpartum is "insanely loser behavior."
Another fan commented: "I hope you don't mean you've doing the financial part alone ... that would be insane given the circumstances."
In a since-deleted remark, Hewitt replied: "I am :)."
King of Staten Island star Davidson, 32, had settled down with Hewitt, 30, and the pair welcomed Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson in December. But their relationship reportedly ended in May after just 15 months.
Both Have High-Profile Dating Histories
Before romancing Hewitt, the serial Romeo dated a slew of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.
As for Hewitt, she previously dated producer Benny Blanco, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Cruel Intentions hunk Ryan Phillippe.
In September 2017, she filed a lawsuit against Phillippe that claimed during their five-month romance that year, he kicked her, punched her and threw her down a flight of stairs.
Phillippe Denied Claims As Settlement Reached
Phillippe denied Hewitt's domestic violence accusations, saying he was "saddened and disgusted" by the false allegations against him.
The ex-couple settled the suit out of court in October 2019 before the case went to trial.
Speaking of Davidson, an insider said: "Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie's costs and more.
"He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."