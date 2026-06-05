EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night 'Deadbeat' — Pete Davidson's Ex Claims He's Laughing Off Daddy Issues

British beauty Elsie Hewitt appeared to confirm her rumored split with Pete Davidson and seemed to suggest the Saturday Night Live alum is a "deadbeat dad" when the exhausted-looking model-actress shared a social media video in which she claimed she's taking care of their 5-month-old daughter by herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But sources close to the comic insist he hasn't left his baby mama ex high and dry. Hewitt clapped back in the clip at haters who have blasted her recent appearance and shared: "That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."