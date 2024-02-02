Pennsylvania Family in Disbelief After Son is Accused of Showing Off Father's Severed Head in YouTube Video
A Pennsylvania family is reeling from unthinkable tragedy after a son was accused of beheading his father and flaunting the gruesome act on YouTube.
Mary Jasch, the sister of victim Michael Mohn, 68, expressed shock and disbelief at the horrific attack her nephew Justin Mohn, 32, is accused of, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michael was allegedly murdered by his son at their Levittown home on Tuesday. His sister called the attack "unbelievable."
"It's very fresh. We can't believe it," Jasch told the Daily Mail. "I can't even think what his [Michael's] wife is going through. No one can believe it."
Michael was in the Army Corps of Engineers and worked as a geoenvironmental engineer for 20 years. His son allegedly killed him for being a "traitor" because of his career as a federal employee.
Police were reportedly dispatched to the Mohn's home on Tuesday night after receiving a 911 call from the suspect's mother, Denice, 63.
Denice told police that her husband and son were the only ones home when she left around 2 PM.
When she returned hours later, she discovered her husband's decapitated body in a bathroom with a "large amount of blood around him."
- Congressman Faces Backlash for Suggesting Migrants Charged With Cop Beating Should Be Tossed From Helicopters
- Country Singer Darius Rucker Arrested for Minor Drug Offense, Hit With Three Misdemeanors
- 'No Evidence a Crime Was Committed': Senate Staffer Evades Criminal Charges After Explicit Tape Leaked
Officers recovered a large kitchen knife and a machete from the bathtub.
In a bedroom next to the bathroom, officers made the horrific discovery of Michael's severed head, which was concealed in a plastic bag and placed inside a cooking pot. Bloodied rubber gloves were found in a separate downstairs bedroom.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Law enforcement later received a tip regarding a disturbing 14-minute YouTube video uploaded by the suspect.
In the video, Justin declared he was the president and held up the bag containing his father's head to the camera. He proceeded to attack the LGBTQ+ community, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the federal government.
Police said Justin appeared to reading from a script.
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' Communications Director, Angela Watson, released a statement on the suspect's arrest. She revealed the suspect's cell phone was used by the Middletown Police Department to track his whereabouts.
"Officers alerted the nearby restaurant and gas station that they were pursuing a suspect, and told them to lock their doors. He was then tracked down outside of the facility, where officers discovered his vehicle but he was not inside of it. There was another ping inside the installation and at that point State Police were informed."
"Mohn was found walking the installation on one of the main roads and was taken into custody without incident. He was armed with a firearm, and anything he may have said about his reasons for targeting the area is a question for the DA."
Justin spent Tuesday night in jail before he was transferred back to Middletown PD. He was charged with first-degree murder.