Pennsylvania Family in Disbelief After Son is Accused of Showing Off Father's Severed Head in YouTube Video

Michael was allegedly murdered by his son at their Levittown home on Tuesday. His sister called the attack "unbelievable."

"It's very fresh. We can't believe it," Jasch told the Daily Mail. "I can't even think what his [Michael's] wife is going through. No one can believe it."

Michael was in the Army Corps of Engineers and worked as a geoenvironmental engineer for 20 years. His son allegedly killed him for being a "traitor" because of his career as a federal employee.