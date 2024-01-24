'Pawn Stars' Son Adam Harrison's Autopsy Complete, Manner of Death Pending Toxicology Results After Dad Rick Shares Overdose News

The medical examiner handling the autopsy of Adam Harrison, the eldest son of Pawn Stars creator and personality Rick Harrison, revealed the 39-year-old's official cause and manner of death are pending as of Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner did not share a date for when his postmortem examination was completed after his sudden passing last Friday — but said that more details will come to light in the coming weeks.