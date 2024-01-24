'Pawn Stars' Son Adam Harrison's Autopsy Complete, Manner of Death Pending Toxicology Results After Dad Rick Shares Overdose News
The medical examiner handling the autopsy of Adam Harrison, the eldest son of Pawn Stars creator and personality Rick Harrison, revealed the 39-year-old's official cause and manner of death are pending as of Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner did not share a date for when his postmortem examination was completed after his sudden passing last Friday — but said that more details will come to light in the coming weeks.
Each death investigated by the CCOCME involves gathering information and may include testing of blood, body fluids, or tissues that is done outside the CCOCME by forensic specialty laboratories and consultant agencies, their website states.
"The CCOCME maintains compliance with national death investigation standards by completing investigations on 90 percent of cases within 90 days. Many death investigations will be completed in a much shorter time frame, although a few will require a longer time frame to adequately evaluate all evidence and information."
Toxicology results may later confirm Adam tragically died of a fentanyl overdose following the update from his grieving father, who is devastated over losing his son.
"The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better," a rep told TMZ on his behalf.
Adam did not appear on his father's hit show, but worked at Gold & Silver Pawn for a time, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.
- 'Pawn Stars' Personality Rick Harrison Says Son Died of Fentanyl Overdose
- ‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Autopsy Complete: Investigators To Run Additional Tests After Finding Mystery White Powdery Substance At Death Scene
- Police Find Evidence 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Died Of Drug Overdose Inside LA Home
His older brother, Corey, was among those who shared a loving tribute in his honor alongside a childhood photo of the two, captioned, "Wax wtf I will always love you bubba."
Adam and Corey's mother is Rick's first wife, Kim. The reality star is also a father to a third son Jake, shared with his second wife, Tracy.
Rick shared his own emotional statement next to a throwback photo while reflecting on their unforgettable memories together. "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," he wrote in his Instagram caption.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Nearly five years ago, the Harrison family mourned the death of Rick's beloved father, Richard, who was a regular fixture on Pawn Stars and nicknamed "The Old Man."
Richard died in June 2018 at age 77.