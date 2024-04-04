Pauly Shore and His Comedy Club Hit With Second Lawsuit for Alleged Assault and Battery
Pauly Shore is being sued by a fellow comedian who claimed that he was detained and assaulted in Dec. 2023 by bouncers at The Comedy Store owned by Shore's family.
Eliot Preschutti took legal action against Shore and the venue for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, claiming what was intended to be a fun night out took a turn after he forgot to close out his bar tab, RadarOnline.com has learned following a similar lawsuit filed against Shore and his comedy club just months ago.
Preschutti claimed that he was bombarded by two bouncers from the club who "ran up, grabbed plaintiff and detained him" while a server told him he still needed to pay.
He then settled his tab outside the club, according to the lawsuit, when a bouncer claimed he tried to fight the server and then "threw Plaintiff to the sidewalk, face-down."
More people got involved at that point, and "various bouncers for the Comedy Store began to hit and kick him for an appreciable amount of time," according to the docs. "The bouncer that threw Plaintiff to the ground, while this beating was occurring, yelled, 'This is for Pauly!'"
Preschutti said the brute force was so intense that "other bouncers attempted to restrain them, lest they kill Plaintiff," per the lawsuit first reported on by PEOPLE.
Preschutti claimed to have suffered severe physical and emotional distress due to the incident and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, costs of suit as well as other damages and is requesting a jury trial.
This outlet should note the new filing against Shore and his comedy club closely resembles a lawsuit filed by two other individuals against the Encino Man star in January.
The complaint was over an alleged Nov. 2022 assault by a member of the club's security, echoing similar claims that the club's security staff planned the incident and that Shore "agreed with and encouraged" the staffers.
Shore also recently faced controversy after it was revealed he would be portraying fitness guru Richard Simmons in The Court Jester short film, following which Simmons spoke out to reveal he never gave permission to make such a movie.
"I like helping people. I like health. I like putting that energy out there. Through my mom and [The Comedy Store], she helped a lot of people and it kind of got passed down to me — I help comedians and people, and so I really relate to Richard," Shore said about the project earlier this year. "I'm a little over the top as well, so I feel like I connect with him."
The Wolper Organization behind the project shared their own statement, noting, "While we would love to have him involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honors him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story."