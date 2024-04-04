Pauly Shore and His Comedy Club Hit With Second Lawsuit for Alleged Assault and Battery

Eliot Preschutti took legal action against Shore and the venue for alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence, claiming what was intended to be a fun night out took a turn after he forgot to close out his bar tab, RadarOnline.com has learned following a similar lawsuit filed against Shore and his comedy club just months ago.

Pauly Shore is being sued by a fellow comedian who claimed that he was detained and assaulted in Dec. 2023 by bouncers at The Comedy Store owned by Shore's family.

Preschutti claimed that he was bombarded by two bouncers from the club who "ran up, grabbed plaintiff and detained him" while a server told him he still needed to pay.

He then settled his tab outside the club, according to the lawsuit, when a bouncer claimed he tried to fight the server and then "threw Plaintiff to the sidewalk, face-down."

More people got involved at that point, and "various bouncers for the Comedy Store began to hit and kick him for an appreciable amount of time," according to the docs. "The bouncer that threw Plaintiff to the ground, while this beating was occurring, yelled, 'This is for Pauly!'"