33-Year-Old 'Prey' Star Straight Up Denies He's Dating Paula Abdul, 60, After Eyewitness Claim They Were 'All Over Each Other'
Some fans were speculating love is in the air for Paula Abdul and Dane DiLiegro after they were spotted on the red carpet together for Prey, but it's strictly platonic, Radar can confirm.
Rumors began swirling after a tip was submitted to Deuxmoi — an Instagram account dedicated to celebrity gossip — claiming they were "all over each other" at the premiere.
However, the professional basketball player-turned-actor has since taken to Instagram Stories to set the record straight about his relationship status.
"I'm also not dating anybody so whatever is being put out there is fraud info," DiLiegro captioned a selfie on Thursday, flashing a thumbs up for the camera.
Fans couldn't get enough of the duo after seeing a beaming shot they took together on Tuesday. DiLiegro, who stands at almost 7 feet tall, towered over the petite Straight Up hitmaker.
RadarOnline.com had reached out to Abdul's representatives for comment amid the dating rumors.
The former American Idol judge was previously romantically linked to a younger boyfriend J.T. Torregiani.
This week, Abdul was gathered alongside the up-and-coming star and others from the movie at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.
DiLiegro plays the predator in the film. Hulu shared the snap on their official Instagram account Wednesday while promoting the action-packed flick that will be available to stream starting August 5.
Abdul dazzled in a short-sleeved mini dress, paired with white pointed-toe heels while DiLiegro rocked a dashing blue suit paired with a white shirt and matching shoes.
"I retired from basketball just short of three years ago and moved to Los Angeles to start acting," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I had two characters in mind that I wanted to do. One was the Predator, the other was Jason Voorhees for Friday the 13th. To this day, I can't believe that I got the opportunity to portray the Predator. I still can't believe it."
Before taking on his role in Prey, DiLiegro scored a job as a zombie in The Walking Dead and he also appeared on American Horror Stories.
He quipped, "I think I was one of the tallest walkers in Walking Dead history."