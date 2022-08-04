Meet Dr. Simon Ourian, Kim Kardashian's Secret Beauty Doctor

If you are like most people, then your eyes are probably drawn to the models and Hollywood stars that grace the covers of magazines. And with their perfectly smooth skin, lustrous hair, and large eyes, it's easy to see why these women are so envied by us regular folk.

Many of us are guilty of secretly coveting these flawless features despite repeatedly hearing that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. The truth is that we are all vain and constantly compete with others around us.

With the rise of social media and platforms like Instagram, we are bombarded with images of perfect stars living perfect lives in their perfect bodies that we can only envy from a distance.