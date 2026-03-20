EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney's Most Abusive Rant Ever Laid Bare — And Why it Was Driven By His Hatred for John Lennon and Their Manager

It charts McCartney's prolific post-Beatles decade, his relationship with Linda McCartney, and his enduring emotional connection to Lennon, as tensions between the former bandmates escalated.

The period also coincided with disputes over management, particularly involving Allen Klein, who represented Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, but whose involvement McCartney strongly opposed.

Amid that conflict, McCartney's anger became explicit in a now-notorious letter to Klein.

He wrote: "Dear Pig, You have nothing to do with my affairs, so keep out of them! F--- off. PM."