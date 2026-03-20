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EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney's Most Abusive Rant Ever Laid Bare — And Why it Was Driven By His Hatred for John Lennon and Their Manager

Photo of Paul McCartney, John Lennon
Source: MEGA

Paul McCartney's feud with John Lennon may have brought on the rant.

March 20 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Sir Paul McCartney's most explosive private rant has resurfaced amid fresh scrutiny over The Beatles' breakup – a furious note driven by his deepening resentment toward John Lennon and the bitter power struggle that followed the band's collapse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old musician, who had spent nearly half his life in creative partnership with Lennon before the Beatles split in 1970, is the subject of renewed attention following the release of Morgan Neville's documentary, Man on the Run.

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Paul McCartney's Vicious Rant Exposed

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Photo of Paul McCartney
Source: MEGA

McCartney's vicious letter to his management has been exposed.

It charts McCartney's prolific post-Beatles decade, his relationship with Linda McCartney, and his enduring emotional connection to Lennon, as tensions between the former bandmates escalated.

The period also coincided with disputes over management, particularly involving Allen Klein, who represented Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, but whose involvement McCartney strongly opposed.

Amid that conflict, McCartney's anger became explicit in a now-notorious letter to Klein.

He wrote: "Dear Pig, You have nothing to do with my affairs, so keep out of them! F--- off. PM."

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Paul McCartney's Rant Brought on By 'Hatred' for John Lennon?

Photo of the Beatles
Source: MEGA

The rant is said to have come from his 'hatred' for Lennon.

One music industry source said: "That message has long been seen as Paul McCartney's most abusive rant, and many believe it was fueled not just by business disagreements but by his broader hatred for how John Lennon had aligned himself and Klein against him."

Another insider added: "The intensity of the language reflects how personal the split had become – it was no longer just about contracts, it was about loyalty, identity, and a sense of betrayal."

The fallout between McCartney and Lennon unfolded publicly and privately in the years surrounding the breakup.

Lennon's song How Do You Sleep? included pointed lyrical attacks, while visual jabs on a record sleeve – including imagery linked to pigs – were interpreted as digs at McCartney.

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Photo of Paul McCartney
Source: MEGA

A new documentary highlights McCartney's relationship with Lennon.

The documentary frames the songwriting duo's relationship as one of enduring affection strained by competing visions and mounting pressures.

In Man on the Run, McCartney reflects on the aftermath of the band's dissolution and the perception that he was responsible.

He said he "kind of bought into" the narrative that he had been the one to break up the Beatles, even though Lennon had instigated the split earlier, and said it was a huge weight to carry.

The film traces McCartney's retreat to a remote Scottish farm with Linda, where he rebuilt his creative life and began raising a family.

Despite critical skepticism toward early solo work such as Ram, McCartney went on to form Wings and achieve commercial success, notably with Band on the Run.

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'The Beatles' Breakup Fractured Something Deeply Personal'

Photo of the Beatles
Source: MEGA

McCartney went on to find success with his other band, Wings.

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The documentary also highlights his attempt to create an egalitarian band dynamic, though former collaborators questioned whether that was feasible given his global fame and complained they didn't get paid enough.

Observers say the emotional undercurrents of the period help explain the tone of McCartney's outbursts.

One source familiar with the band's history said: "When you look at that letter in context, it reads as a release of frustration built up over years – particularly toward Lennon, whose decisions and alliances left McCartney feeling isolated.

"The Beatles' breakup fractured something deeply personal, and moments like Paul's rant show how raw those feelings remained even as he tried to move forward."

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Photo of Paul and Linda McCartney
Source: MEGA

The documentary also touches on McCartney's marriage to Linda McCartney.

The documentary also underscores the importance of McCartney's relationship with Linda, who joined Wings despite having little musical experience.

Her presence is portrayed as stabilizing during a period of upheaval, as the couple faced criticism and skepticism from within the music industry.

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