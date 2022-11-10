The Academy Award-winning director Paul Haggis, who has been at the center of several #MeToo era sexual assault cases, has been found liable in one of his rape lawsuits. He was ordered by a jury to pay his victim $7.5 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The jury also determined additional punitive damages were to be awarded, but an amount has yet to be determined.

Haggis was accused by publicist Haleigh Breest of sexual assault and rape following a film after-party in 2013. Breest alleged Haggis offered her a ride home and then forced her to go back to his Manhattan apartment. In her lawsuit, she claimed that once they arrived at Haggis' apartment, the director subjected her to several unwanted sexual advances, oral copulation, and rape.

Haggis denied the allegations but ultimately, the jury sided with Breest and found Haggis liable for sexual assault.

This is a developing story...