Paul Dano Finally Hits Back at Quentin Tarantino's 'Weakest Actor' Jibe Amid Hollywood Backlash Over 'Cruel' Comments

He blasted the actor’s performance in the 2007 movie There Will Be Blood, branding him "a weak, weak, uninteresting guy,” and a "giant flaw" in the otherwise excellent Paul Thomas Anderson-directed drama.

But at a 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine at the Sundance Film Festival on Wednesday, January 28, Dano, 41, was finally asked his reaction, and before he could respond, his co-star Toni Collette, 53, interjected, saying: "Are we really going there? F--- that guy! He must've been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?"

When Dano got the chance to add his view after Collette's passionate defense, he said, "That was really nice. I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me, so I didn't have to."