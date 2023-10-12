Patriots Fan's Family Raises $32k as Police Seek Charges Against Three Men Involved in Game Melee Leading Up to His Death
Three men face potential assault charges after a melee at an NFL game last month resulted in the death of Patriots fan Dale Mooney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mooney died hours after being punched by a Miami Dolphins rival in the head and knocked unconscious during a fight at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on September 17.
The New Hampshire father of two was treated by EMTs at the scene and rushed to a hospital, but was tragically pronounced dead just before midnight.
A preliminary autopsy identified an undisclosed "medical issue" that Mooney had suffered from, according to investigators, but "did not suggest traumatic injury."
As of Thursday, a final cause of death had not yet been determined.
Shortly after the incident, a loved one launched a GoFundMe on behalf of Lisa Mooney, his wife of 20 years, who was devastated after his sudden and unexpected passing.
Nearly $33k has been raised as of October 12, with more than 650 donations. Mooney is described as a "hard-working family man" who loved his team. The Pats fan was a "loving soul who cared so much for those he loved," the description shared. "Funds will be donated directly to the Mooney family as they go through this tough time."
Mooney was a season ticket holder for three decades.
The scuffle broke out during the fourth quarter of the Patriots-Dolphins game, and Lisa said she heard her husband being taunted by multiple Dolphins fans during the game and that footage showed he did not retaliate.
In an update shared on Thursday, a press release for the Foxborough Police Department in Massachusetts announced they have applied for criminal complaints alleging assault battery and disorderly conduct against three men from Rhode Island.
"Police detectives were able to review numerous witness interviews and multiple angles of video capturing the incident as part of the investigation," the release stated. "Although the investigation remains open and going, Foxborough Police — in consultation with the District Attorney's Office — determined that the currently available evidence supported submitting applications for criminal complaints to Wrentham District Court at this time."
If the clerk does indeed find probable cause to issue the charges, "the names of the individuals will become public record at that time," Police Chief Michael Grace said.
Looking ahead, a probable cause hearing will need to be scheduled at Wrentham District Court. It has not yet been scheduled.