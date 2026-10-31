EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Childhood Torments and Inner Demons Revealed

The Star Trek and X-Men star, who died at age 86 on Wednesday, October 28, following a battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, grew up in poverty in Mirfield, Yorkshire.

Patrick Stewart spent decades battling the emotional scars of a childhood overshadowed by domestic violence – and revealed how the terrifying behavior of his father haunted him long after he became one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Born in July 1940, Stewart witnessed his father Alfred's violent attacks on his mother Gladys after the former soldier returned from the Second World War, experiences that shaped his life and eventually led him to seek therapy.

Reflecting on the abuse, Stewart said: "As a child I witnessed his repeated violence against my mother, and the terror and misery he caused was such that, if I felt I could have succeeded, I would have killed him."

He added: "My childish instinct was to protect my mother, but the man hurting her was my father, whom I respected, admired and feared."

Alfred had survived the Dunkirk evacuation and fought at Monte Cassino before returning home psychologically scarred by his wartime experiences.

The family lived in cramped accommodation without a bathroom or hot running water, with Stewart and his older brother Trevor sleeping behind a partition in their parents' bedroom.