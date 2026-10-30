Trump's Canceled Rallies 'Back On' as Polls Suggest Prez Is Making a Panic Move After Boasting He 'Didn't Have to Go'
Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump reversed his decision to cancel campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa less than 24 hours after the Republican National Committee announced the events would no longer take place, restoring in-person appearances in both states on Halloween and November 1 as Republicans confront competitive Senate races days before the midterms.
The "canceled" rallies will have virtual events, RadarOnline has learned.
Sudden Cancellation and Rapid Reversal
The Republican National Committee announced on October 29 that Trump's planned Halloween rally in Kansas and November 1 rally in Iowa were canceled, stating that Republicans were performing well enough in both states that the president’s appearances were no longer necessary.
The original explanation read, "with Republicans in a strong position in Kansas and Iowa, previously planned in-person rallies in those states will no longer take place as scheduled."
The committee said Trump would instead conduct a "72-hour sprint" of telephone rallies. The October 30th announcement reversed that decision.
"President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," the committee said.
It added that the events "were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule."
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported on October 30, citing a source, "Rallies are BACK ON!"
White House and Republican officials also confirmed the November 1 plans to CNN.
What is Trump Doing in Kansas?
Trump is now scheduled to appear Sunday, November 1, at Salina Regional Airport in Kansas, the same venue originally planned for Halloween.
The appearance will mark his second visit to the state this month in support of Sen. Roger Marshall, who faces a competitive challenge from Democratic candidate Rev. Adam Hamilton.
A CNN poll published October 29 showed Marshall trailing Hamilton by four percentage points. National polling has also described the race as neck-and-neck. Kansas Democrats view the contest as a rare opportunity to win a Senate seat for the first time since 1932.
On Thursday, October 29, Trump had dismissed the need to campaign there, saying, "I'm not going to Kansas because (Marshall’s) doing very well," and "I don't feel I have to go to Kansas."
Trump's Iowa rally, originally planned for Dubuque in support of Republican Senate candidate Ashley Hinson, was also reinstated for November 1 after initial reports that it would be replaced by a tele-rally.
Hinson was facing a close Senate race. Trump had previously rallied in Sioux City on October 22 with Hinson and other Iowa Republicans.
The restored November 1 schedule allows him to make back-to-back in-person stops in the two states while still participating in telephone events elsewhere.
Tele-Rallies, Schedule Strain and Health Questions
Trump held 25 rallies in October, falling short of his stated goal of more than 30. He has acknowledged vocal strain, saying at one appearance, "God didn’t make your vocal cords to do a rally every day."
Tele-rallies, which typically last five to 10 minutes and reach multiple states without travel, were presented as a way to maximize his reach.
When a Reuters reporter asked whether the Kansas cancellation had anything to do with being "sick of traveling," Trump responded sharply.
"You've been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect,” Trump said, before calling the reporter "a sick guy" and "disgusting" and telling him, "Put yourself in shape. You look like h-ll."
Political Stakes for Trump and Republicans
The cancellations and subsequent reversals occurred as it has been reported that Republican candidates in traditionally conservative states had seen their margins tighten amid voter frustration over the war in Iran and the cost of living.
Trump’s approval rating was described as hovering at a record low. The restored appearances form part of a final push that also includes nearly 20 tele-rallies.
MAGA War Room described the telephone events as a way to "energize voters, drive turnout, and help deliver victories," calling Trump "the Republican Party's greatest asset."