Trump's Canceled Rallies 'Back On' as Polls Suggest Prez Is Making a Panic Move After Boasting He 'Didn't Have to Go'

The Republican National Committee announced on October 29 that Trump's planned Halloween rally in Kansas and November 1 rally in Iowa were canceled, stating that Republicans were performing well enough in both states that the president’s appearances were no longer necessary.

The original explanation read, "with Republicans in a strong position in Kansas and Iowa, previously planned in-person rallies in those states will no longer take place as scheduled."

The committee said Trump would instead conduct a "72-hour sprint" of telephone rallies. The October 30th announcement reversed that decision.

"President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," the committee said.

It added that the events "were rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule."

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported on October 30, citing a source, "Rallies are BACK ON!"

White House and Republican officials also confirmed the November 1 plans to CNN.