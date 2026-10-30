'Party Rock Anthem' Singer Lauren Bennett's Death Ruled Suicide After Husband Found Her Body in Woods — Tragic Final Days Revealed

Bennett's family members, including her brother, stepbrother, and sister-in-law, were present in court for the hearing, where a letter penned by her father, Richard Bennett, praised her "amazing life" and music career, and noted that she signed her first record deal at 17.

Richard announced the loss of his "beautiful and talented daughter, the love of my life and my pride and joy," on July 7.

"From an early age, it was clear that Lauren had a very special gift. She began performing professionally at just 12 years old, and watching her grow into the artist she became was one of the greatest joys of my life. Her achievements in the music industry were beyond our wildest dreams and continue to make me so proud," he shared.

After being included in LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem, Lauren was a member of the U.K. girl group G.R.L. from 2013 to 2015. Sadly, one of her bandmates, Simone Battle, died by suicide in 2015 after a battle with depression.