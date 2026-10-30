'Party Rock Anthem' Singer Lauren Bennett's Death Ruled Suicide After Husband Found Her Body in Woods — Tragic Final Days Revealed
Oct. 30 2026, Published 7:53 p.m. ET
The death of singer Lauren Bennett, who was featured on LMFAO's iconic 2011 smash Party Rock Anthem, has been ruled a suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bennett, 36, had reportedly been experiencing serious mental health issues when she told her husband, Kenny Wormald, that she was going on a walk in the woods near their home in Kent, England, on May 29. After she didn't return, he searched and found the singer's body. The results of an inquest released on Friday, October 30, reveal Bennett died by hanging.
Lauren Bennett Was Battling 'Substantial Psychological Suffering' Before Suicide
Disturbing details about Bennett's final days emerged at Kent and Medway Coroners' Court in Maidstone, England, where assistant coroner Jyoti Gill revealed the star had been battling "substantial psychological suffering" following a brief involuntary psychiatric hospitalization in January.
Bennett remained under the care of specialist mental health professionals but continued to complain of distressing side effects from her prescribed medication. Tragically, she had met with mental health services just days before her death.
Lauren Bennett Shot to Fame on Iconic LMFAO Anthem
Bennett's family members, including her brother, stepbrother, and sister-in-law, were present in court for the hearing, where a letter penned by her father, Richard Bennett, praised her "amazing life" and music career, and noted that she signed her first record deal at 17.
Richard announced the loss of his "beautiful and talented daughter, the love of my life and my pride and joy," on July 7.
"From an early age, it was clear that Lauren had a very special gift. She began performing professionally at just 12 years old, and watching her grow into the artist she became was one of the greatest joys of my life. Her achievements in the music industry were beyond our wildest dreams and continue to make me so proud," he shared.
After being included in LMFAO's Party Rock Anthem, Lauren was a member of the U.K. girl group G.R.L. from 2013 to 2015. Sadly, one of her bandmates, Simone Battle, died by suicide in 2015 after a battle with depression.
Lauren Bennett's Father Expresses Disappointment in Her Mental Health Treatment by NHS
In his announcement about his daughter's tragic death, Richard told fans, "Months before her death, Lauren experienced a severe reaction to a prescribed medication. As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her.
He added, "We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need."
Lauren had been previously diagnosed with fragile X syndrome, a genetic neurodevelopmental disorder which can cause anxiety.
Lauren Bennett Survived By Husband and Young Daughter
A heartbreaking discovery at Lauren's home revealed clues about her final state of mind, with police uncovering what were described as "letters of intent" tucked away in a bedside drawer.
But the court heard the troubled singer had kept her intentions hidden from those closest to her, including the mental health professionals overseeing her care.
A member of the Early Intervention Psychosis team insisted, "She did not disclose any information she would harm herself," explaining that Bennett had not been referred to the crisis team.
Wormald similarly revealed that despite Lauren being remarkably candid with him about her struggles, she never indicated she was contemplating taking her own life.
Lauren and Wormald shared a daughter, Harlow, born in 2019.