EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Schwarzenegger Career Crisis — 'He Still Has Some Seriously Heavy Lifting to Do If He Wants To Be as Big as His Dad!'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Patrick Schwarzenegger hoped The White Lotus would be his career breakthrough, but sources told RadarOnline.com the 32-year-old has not experienced the post-series bonanza he'd expected.
"He thought the show would open every door," one source said. "He's going on tons of auditions, but the big offers just aren't there."
Always in the Mix, Still Missing Career Break
"He's always in the mix," another insider said, "but being in the mix isn't the same as getting the part."
His most significant confirmed project is Amazon MGM's romance Love of Your Life, opposite Margaret Qualley.
Sources said it's a solid role, but not the career-defining leap Schwarzenegger envisioned.
Waiting for the Call Takes Emotional Toll
Friends said it's taken an emotional toll.
"He's worked really hard to be taken seriously," one insider explained.
"And when the phone doesn't ring when you think it will, that hurts."
Despite the uncertainty of work, Schwarzenegger's dad, Arnold, is still proud of his son following his performance in The White Lotus.
Arnold previously gushed: "Everyone is coming up to me in the gym and saying, 'Your son is fantastic.'"