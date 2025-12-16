EXCLUSIVE: 'Nervous' Patrick Duffy Is Terrified Proposing Will Jinx Linda Purl Romance – But She's Ready for a Ring!
Dec. 16 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Marriage-shy Patrick Duffy is still dragging his feet on popping the question to longtime girlfriend Linda Purl, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are warning him to do it soon or his ladylove will take a walk.
The 76-year-old former Dallas hunk started dating the 70-year-old Happy Days beauty over four years ago after they rekindled a long-standing friendship during the shut-in days of the COVID pandemic.
The senior sweethearts have been together nonstop ever since, traveling the world and then cooing like lovebirds in Oregon and Colorado when in the U.S.
She’s Ready — He’s Not
Sources previously said the saucy septuagenarian is yearning for her boyfriend to propose.
But while Duffy found TV fame playing dashing oil baron Bobby Ewing in the classic primetime soap, he's a nervous Nellie about proposing, fearing it'll throw a wrench in their romance, sources said.
Explained an insider: "This topic comes up an awful lot when they're talking to friends and family and it's known to irritate Patrick, because he doesn't appreciate the pressure from people who he feels should mind their own business.
"What he's missing is that Linda is dying for him to get down on one knee and make this official. She's been very patient and doesn't want to come on too strong.
"But she's an old-fashioned gal at heart and it would mean the world to her if they could get married."
Very Different Romantic Histories
Four-time divorcee Purl made her Hollywood name playing different characters on Happy Days.
She starred as Richie's girlfriend Gloria during the show's second season in 1974, and in 1982, played Ashley Pfister, who was hot and heavy with Henry Winkler's iconic character The Fonz.
Meanwhile, Step by Step star Duffy was wed to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser for 43 years until her 2017 cancer death.
Their Beautiful Love Story
He's even admitted his late wife would have wanted him to be happy, adding: "I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I'd feel this way again."
Added the insider: "Patrick and Linda have been joined at the hip for five years now and it's a beautiful love story.
"But he seems nervous to get hitched. He worries it'll jinx what they have and keeps finding excuses to put it off."