EXCLUSIVE: 'Nervous' Patrick Duffy Is Terrified Proposing Will Jinx Linda Purl Romance – But She's Ready for a Ring!

Marriage-shy Patrick Duffy is still dragging his feet on popping the question to longtime girlfriend Linda Purl, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are warning him to do it soon or his ladylove will take a walk.

The 76-year-old former Dallas hunk started dating the 70-year-old Happy Days beauty over four years ago after they rekindled a long-standing friendship during the shut-in days of the COVID pandemic.

The senior sweethearts have been together nonstop ever since, traveling the world and then cooing like lovebirds in Oregon and Colorado when in the U.S.