'Bold & The Beautiful' Star John McCook Worries He'll Be Booted For Patrick Duffy After Stephen Logan's Return
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy's recent turn on The Bold and the Beautiful has veteran John McCook worried he's going to be shown the door, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An original cast member since the soap's 1987 debut, McCook, 78, was already griping about his diminishing role as Eric Forrester when 73-year-old Duffy returned to set.
For two episodes in November, Duffy reprised his role of Stephen Logan — the character he portrayed from 2006 to 2011.
"It was obviously a big 'get' to have Patrick return," dished an insider. "There's a strong push to bring him back on a permanent basis, which would basically shove John into obscurity."
Show honchos apparently aren't feeling much loyalty to McCook.
"The producers think John should be happy he's still got a job," confided the source. "But John feels he's given his heart and soul to the soap, and he's not going to go down without a fight."
It had been 11 years since Duffy ditched his beloved role as Stephen to reprise his popular character Bobby Ewing on the Dallas reboot. The actor revealed that when he stepped back on the soap opera set, it was like no time had passed.
“Back in the day, whenever I would walk into makeup, they would just squeal ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ and give me a hug,” Duffy laughed. "So I stepped into the makeup room, and it hadn’t changed. Kelly saw me in the mirror and went ‘Daddy!’ And in comes Heather and it’s ‘Daddy’s here!’ And Jennifer comes in… They’re like schoolgirls and it’s so refreshing.”
Admitting he didn't know if he'd be back to film more episodes, Duffy left the door open for Stephen's B&B return.
“It’s what we would have done as the season-ender,” he said. “This is like the Oil Baron’s Ball fight, where everybody [destroys] the room, or everyone ending up in the swimming pool at Southfork. It’s a real clash of titans.”
Duffy's B&B comeback isn't the only reason he's been making headlines.
The Dallas stud's romance with sitcom queen Linda Purl during Covid-19 made fans everywhere swoon. RadarOnline.com has learned the two are getting even more serious, with insiders saying the love birds are planning to get married!