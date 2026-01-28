EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Savaged by Princess Diana Fans Over Her Claim Sex Tape Leak Killed Her Chance of Becoming Like Tragic Royal

The media personality, DJ and entrepreneur, 44, makes the admission in her new documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir, which examines the fallout from the 2004 leak of an explicit tape involving Hilton and her then boyfriend, poker player Rick Salomon , now 57.

Paris Hilton said she was left devastated and permanently sidelined from the kind of public grace she once dreamed of after her s-- tape was leaked – a claim RadarOnline.com can reveal has reignited fierce backlash from Princess Diana loyalists who accuse her of cheapening the late royal's legacy.

Breaking down on camera, Hilton says, "It was one of the most painful experiences I have been through. I was terrified. Is this going to ruin everything I worked so hard for? I had always looked up to Princess Diana and Grace Kelly and all these elegant women, and I felt like I could never be like these women as no one would see me like that because of what he did to me. I thought life was over and I didn't want to show my face again."

The documentary, released in U.S. cinemas this week, revisits that period and the impact it had on her ambitions, public image, and mental health.

At the time, Hilton was in her early 20s and at the height of her tabloid fame.

Princess Diana loyalists criticized the star for linking her scandal to the late royal's legacy.

A source close to Hilton said the reaction to those comments has been brutal.

They told us: "Paris is already being slated by Diana fans who feel she crossed a line by even making the comparison. But from Paris' perspective, she wasn't claiming to be Diana. She was saying the tape killed any chance of being seen as a serious, elegant public figure. She feels she was written off overnight, and she is frustrated that people still refuse to hear that part of the story."

Despite the controversy, Hilton went on to build a lucrative career as one of the world's highest-paid DJs.

In her documentary, she explains how she kept working through the public shaming.

"My family told me not to give it oxygen, so I didn't," she explains. "I smiled, and I kept going. I'd walk into a room and hear whispers or, worse, straight-up strangers calling me a sl-- or a w----, like they knew anything. The shame didn't even belong to me, but I carried it anyway."