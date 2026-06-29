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EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton's Porn Revenge — Full Story of How Sex Tape-Hit Heiress Took on X-Rated Deepfake Sites… And Won

paris hiltons porn revenge heiress defeats x rated deepfake sites
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton's porn revenge details how the heiress defeated X-rated deepfake sites in court.

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June 29 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Like an avenging angel, Paris Hilton is exposing the creep behind one of the world's biggest deepfake porn sites.

In a blockbuster docuseries, Paris – who is reportedly featured in over 100,000 explicit deepfakes online – names the mastermind of Mr. Deepfakes as David Do, a 36-year-old pharmacist and father of one.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the celeb heiress said she joined the investigation to unmask the sicko because being a victim of deepfake porn "could happen to anyone."

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Paris Fights Deepfake Exploitation

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Paris Hilton said she joined Laurie Segall's 'Searching for Mr. Deepfakes' to help expose alleged Mr. Deepfakes operator David Do.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said she joined Laurie Segall's 'Searching for Mr. Deepfakes' to help expose alleged Mr. Deepfakes operator David Do.

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When the former reality TV star was 19, a sexually intimate video of her was distributed without her consent.

"There were no laws to protect me," recalled 45-year-old Hilton. "If I can make it so other girls don't have to go through what I went through, that's so meaningful to me."

Looking back at the trauma she suffered at the time, Hilton said: "It was like being digitally raped and having the whole world watching it, and laughing [...] It's something I'll have to live with for the rest of my life."

Mr. Deepfakes invited users to create nonconsensual deepfake porn using images of celebrities, friends, family, acquaintances or simply random images pulled from the internet.

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Deepfake Empire Finally Exposed

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Segall's 14-part docuseries 'Searching for Mr. Deepfakes' identifies Do as the alleged operator behind Mr. Deepfakes.
Source: @MOSTLYHUMANMEDIA AND @LAURIESEGALL/INSTAGRAM

Segall's 14-part docuseries 'Searching for Mr. Deepfakes' identifies Do as the alleged operator behind Mr. Deepfakes.

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At its height, Mr. Deepfakes had a staggering 17 million monthly users. It hosted harmful content and taught users how to produce it and operated in a legal loophole with zero accountability and consequences but with thousands of unsuspecting victims.

Longtime technology reporter Laurie Segall began investigating Mr. Deepfakes in 2022 after getting a tip about the website through social media.

Hiton joined Segall to launch her 14-part docuseries, Searching for Mr. Deepfakes, which unmasks the site's owner and operator as Do – who portrayed himself as a family man and pillar of his Toronto community.

It follows Segall's digital manhunt to track down Do and also features victims of deepfake abuse.

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Paris Keeps Fighting Deepfakes

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'Searching for Mr. Deepfakes' drew 26 million first-week views as Hilton continues advocating for laws protecting victims of AI-generated abuse.
Source: MEGA

'Searching for Mr. Deepfakes' drew 26 million first-week views as Hilton continues advocating for laws protecting victims of AI-generated abuse.

Now streaming on Hilton's TikTok account and Segall's Mostly Human Media social channel, it notched 26 million views in its first week.

Mr. Deepfakes was shut down in 2025, but Hilton continues to push for legislation aimed at protecting victims of AI-generated harm.

Do addressed the situation primarily through his lawyer by declining to do interviews.

"People assume that because these images are fake, the impact somehow isn't real, but it is," Paris said. "Knowing strangers are creating and sharing content designed to humiliate or exploit you is something no one should have to experience."

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