EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton's Porn Revenge — Full Story of How Sex Tape-Hit Heiress Took on X-Rated Deepfake Sites… And Won

Like an avenging angel, Paris Hilton is exposing the creep behind one of the world's biggest deepfake porn sites.

In a blockbuster docuseries, Paris – who is reportedly featured in over 100,000 explicit deepfakes online – names the mastermind of Mr. Deepfakes as David Do, a 36-year-old pharmacist and father of one.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the celeb heiress said she joined the investigation to unmask the sicko because being a victim of deepfake porn "could happen to anyone."