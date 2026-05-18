EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise 'Have the Hots for Each Other' As A-Lister Battles With Singledom in His Sixties
May 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise may be setting his sights on sexpot Pamela Anderson after their respective romances with Ana de Armas and Liam Neeson flamed out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Celebrity watchers were shocked in May 2025 when Cruise, 63, and Anderson, 58, were spotted leaving the same New York City hotel minutes apart. But insiders said Cruise has expressed his admiration for the former Baywatch babe's critically acclaimed turn in 2024's The Last Showgirl.
Cruise Sparks Anderson Romance Buzz
"Anderson has changed a lot in the last few years. She's so much more balanced. Having this big career comeback has given her such a huge confidence boost, and it's also got people seeing her in a very different light, too," an insider confided.
"Tom reached out to her after Showgirl came out to praise her work, and they've been in touch ever since. There is definitely a spark between them. People have noticed it and mentioned it to Tom. He's a very private guy, so until they're at a place where they want to make this official, he will play his cards close to his chest – but he certainly doesn't shoot down the idea of dating her when people bring it up."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said Cruise had cozied up to De Armas in February 2025 – but the fling fizzled before the year was out.
Anderson Denies Showmance Claims
Meanwhile, Anderson and her Naked Gun costar Liam Neeson appeared to have a flirty connection upon the flick's release in 2025, though she later explained: "I adore Liam, but we are better friends, in full honesty."
The Barb Wire beauty also shot down accusations that her brief relationship with Neeson was a showmance to bolster their comedy, insisting their feelings were "real" and she had enjoyed a romantic week at his home in upstate New York after filming wrapped.
Cruise Ready for Romance?
Now, sources said Cruise, who had three failed marriages, with actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, may be ready to make a play for Anderson.
"He always speaks highly of Pamela," the insider confided. "He has a ton of respect for her. She's a huge cinephile, so that's something they really have bonded over. They can talk about movies and the business for hours."