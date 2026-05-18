EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson and Tom Cruise 'Have the Hots for Each Other' As A-Lister Battles With Singledom in His Sixties

"Anderson has changed a lot in the last few years. She's so much more balanced. Having this big career comeback has given her such a huge confidence boost, and it's also got people seeing her in a very different light, too," an insider confided.

"Tom reached out to her after Showgirl came out to praise her work, and they've been in touch ever since. There is definitely a spark between them. People have noticed it and mentioned it to Tom. He's a very private guy, so until they're at a place where they want to make this official, he will play his cards close to his chest – but he certainly doesn't shoot down the idea of dating her when people bring it up."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said Cruise had cozied up to De Armas in February 2025 – but the fling fizzled before the year was out.