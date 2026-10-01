EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Reveals Hepatitis C Battle 'Took Everything' in Her Bank Account

"It was a death sentence," she recalled.

Back then, there was no cure for hepatitis C, which causes liver inflammation and potential long-term damage.

"I'm sure that colored and corrupted my decisions," she said. "It was not fear of death but fear of what might happen to my young children. It turned my life inside out."

In 2002, when she publicly revealed she was infected with the virus, Anderson claimed she contracted it after sharing a tattoo needle with her then-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

She also claimed Lee had never told her he had the disease. At the time, the former couple was locked in a custody battle over their two sons, Brandon, now 30, and Dylan, 28.

Lee, now married to fourth wife Brittany Furlan, has repeatedly denied having hepatitis C.