EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Takes a Swipe' at Brad Pitt's Bedroom Skills

Jennifer Aniston is gushing over boyfriend Jim Curtis' bedroom talents – but the Morning Show beauty's words of praise for her man are actually a backhanded insult to ex-hubby Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Jen fully admits that she and Jim are still in the honeymoon stage," an insider confided. "But they've been together well over a year now, so it's pretty remarkable that they still have this kind of electricity. Usually that starts to fade at this point in a relationship."