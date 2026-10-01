EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Takes a Swipe' at Brad Pitt's Bedroom Skills
Oct. 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is gushing over boyfriend Jim Curtis' bedroom talents – but the Morning Show beauty's words of praise for her man are actually a backhanded insult to ex-hubby Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Jen fully admits that she and Jim are still in the honeymoon stage," an insider confided. "But they've been together well over a year now, so it's pretty remarkable that they still have this kind of electricity. Usually that starts to fade at this point in a relationship."
Aniston's Famous Exes Move On
Before finding love with hunky hypnotherapist Curtis, 50, the Friends alum, 57, was married to Fight Club stud Pitt, 62, from 2000 to 2005 and The Leftovers star Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Pitt notoriously moved on with Angelina Jolie, his castmate in 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The parents of six officially wed in 2014 but split just two years later, triggering lengthy battles over child custody and finances.
Meanwhile, Theroux, 55, tied the knot with The Gilded Age's Nicole Brydon Bloom, 32, in 2025 and the pair welcomed a baby boy in April 2026.
Curtis 'Hands Down' Beats Aniston's Exes
"Of course, [Jen] can't help but compare Jim to the men she's been with in the past, and she says he's hands down the best lover she's had in every way," the insider said. "Brad was obviously incredibly handsome, and there was plenty of passion between them. But looking back, she sees how much of that relationship revolved around him and his needs."
The insider shared Curtis seems to be the complete opposite, explaining: "He's incredibly tuned in to her in every way and always puts her first. She says none of her exes can compare not even Brad."
Vaughn Came Closest to Curtis
But Aniston did have kind words to say about former flame Vince Vaughn, 56, her costar in 2006's The Break-Up, who married Kyla Weber in 2010.
The insider explained: "The funny thing is Vince Vaughn is about the only one that she says was even remotely close when it came to putting her needs first, which is ironic since he was the guy everyone seemed to think was wrong for her."