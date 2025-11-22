Your tip
Ozzy Osbourne
Exclusive

Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Relationship with Matthew Perry — Music Legend Revealed Details About 'Friends' Star's Struggle to Stay Sober in Posthumous Memoir

Ozzy Osbourne Matthew Perry
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne shared his private bond with Matthew Perry and detailed the late actor's struggle for sobriety.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 22 2025

In his new posthumous memoir, Last Rites, Ozzy Osbourne revealed a connection he had with the late Matthew Perry.

The Black Sabbath singer would let the Friends star attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at Osbourne's LA home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Connection

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he hosted Matthew Perry at AA meetings held in his Los Angeles home.
Source: MEGA

Perry "gave everything to stay clean" as he battled addiction, according to Ozzy, who passed away of a heart attack at age 76 on July 22.

"Matthew was the funniest, most talented bloke," Osbourne wrote. "And he was trying so hard. Then one day he listened to his addiction telling him it was ok to get loaded, and that was it – game over."

Perry desperately wanted to stay clean, Osbourne added: "but it wasn't enough."

Perry's Heartbreaking Death

In 'Last Rites,' Osbourne remembered Perry as 'the funniest, most talented bloke' who fought hard against addiction.
Source: MEGA

In October 2023, the Friends icon died at the age of 54.

His death was ruled an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine, which led to drowning in his hot tub, with coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects listed as contributing factors.

