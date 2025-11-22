EXCLUSIVE: Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Secret Relationship with Matthew Perry — Music Legend Revealed Details About 'Friends' Star's Struggle to Stay Sober in Posthumous Memoir
Nov. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
In his new posthumous memoir, Last Rites, Ozzy Osbourne revealed a connection he had with the late Matthew Perry.
The Black Sabbath singer would let the Friends star attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at Osbourne's LA home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Connection
Perry "gave everything to stay clean" as he battled addiction, according to Ozzy, who passed away of a heart attack at age 76 on July 22.
"Matthew was the funniest, most talented bloke," Osbourne wrote. "And he was trying so hard. Then one day he listened to his addiction telling him it was ok to get loaded, and that was it – game over."
Perry desperately wanted to stay clean, Osbourne added: "but it wasn't enough."
Perry's Heartbreaking Death
In October 2023, the Friends icon died at the age of 54.
His death was ruled an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine, which led to drowning in his hot tub, with coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects listed as contributing factors.