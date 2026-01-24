Your tip
Was Ozzy Osbourne Murdered?! Radar Reveals Bizarre 'Prime Suspect' in Rock Wildman's 'Killing'

Ozzy Osbourne murder claims resurfaced as Radar reveals a bizarre prime suspect tied to his alleged killing.

Jan. 24 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne's death in July may have been hastened by a demonically possessed doll, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The Black Sabbath frontman and his youngest son visited the allegedly cursed plaything known as Robert the Doll in Key West, Fla., for an episode of their reality show Ozzy & Jack's World Detour.

Haunted Encounter Followed By Tragedy

Jack Osbourne accompanied his father during a visit to Robert the Doll for an episode of 'Ozzy & Jack's World Detour.'

During the encounter at Fort East Martello Museum in 2017, Osbourne purportedly disrespected the doll with his irreverent tone and unruly flatulence.

In the ensuing months, the Crazy Train singer suffered a string of maladies and misfortunes – including a Parkinson's diagnosis and a fall in his L.A. home that aggravated existing back and neck injuries so badly that he later needed spinal surgery.

Osbourne even blamed his poor luck on the little boy in the sailor suit, which is said to have inspired Chucky, the murderous star of the Child's Play horror franchise.

"Just look at what has gone on with me," he all but yelled at Jack, 40, during a televised appearance in 2020, in which his son gifted him a replica of Robert the Doll that he'd purchased during their visit.

"You think it's a joke."

Experts Say Curse Wasn’t Broken

Osbourne is the second person whose recent death appears to be linked to a haunted doll.

Later, Osbourne used explosives to blow up the creepy copy in what sources describe as an unsuccessful effort to free himself from the poppet's malevolent influence.

"He clearly didn't go far enough," said David Sloan, a longtime Key West man who leads tours of local paranormal hotspots, including the Martello.

Sloan, who wrote 2014's Robert the Doll: The True Biography of Key West's Haunted Doll, also told RadarOnline.com Osbourne is the second person whose recent death appears to be linked to a haunted doll.

Another Mysterious Death Fuels Curse Fears

Sources said Ozzy used explosives to destroy a replica doll in an effort to escape its alleged malevolent influence.

Nine days before 76-year-old Osbourne's fatal heart attack, famed paranormal investigator Dan Rivera, 54, perished from an unexplained cardiac event in a Gettysburg, Pa., motel room, while on tour with the notorious Annabelle doll, the supposedly possessed toy from the Conjuring movies.

"It's horrible and unthinkable, but not really surprising," said Sloan. "These dolls are somehow imbued with a power we can't possibly understand. Respect must be paid to both them and the forces that obviously dwell within their innocent forms."

