Was Ozzy Osbourne Murdered?! Radar Reveals Bizarre 'Prime Suspect' in Rock Wildman's 'Killing'

During the encounter at Fort East Martello Museum in 2017, Osbourne purportedly disrespected the doll with his irreverent tone and unruly flatulence.

In the ensuing months, the Crazy Train singer suffered a string of maladies and misfortunes – including a Parkinson's diagnosis and a fall in his L.A. home that aggravated existing back and neck injuries so badly that he later needed spinal surgery.

Osbourne even blamed his poor luck on the little boy in the sailor suit, which is said to have inspired Chucky, the murderous star of the Child's Play horror franchise.

"Just look at what has gone on with me," he all but yelled at Jack, 40, during a televised appearance in 2020, in which his son gifted him a replica of Robert the Doll that he'd purchased during their visit.

"You think it's a joke."