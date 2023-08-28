Canadian Trans Teacher With Z-cup Breasts Starts School Year With New Job After Being Fired Over Bust Backlash
A controversial transgender teacher from Ontario, Canada, started the school year with a new job after being fired over her allegedly natural Z-cup breasts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kayla Lemieux went viral after students snapped photos of her in class that showed off what appeared to be extreme prosthetic breasts. While Lemieux insisted that her chest size was natural, she was placed on unpaid leave due to viral outrage.
After the principal at Lemieux's previous school — Oakville Trafalgar High — was forced to bolster security over the backlash, the educator's new school, Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Ontario, was cautioned that potential "protests" and "disruptions" could break out as a result of her hiring.
Before Lemieux was removed from Oakville Trafalgar in April, parents rallied against the school board for not imposing a dress code against the teacher sooner. Photos of Lemieux that circulated online showed the teacher donning tight, figure-hugging clothing that appeared to exaggerate her bosom.
Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School is governed by the same school board that oversaw Oakville Trafalgar High. According to Nora Frances Henderson's principal Tom Fisher, the school planned to increase security as a precaution over Lemieux's hiring.
Such security measures reportedly include a special entrance and exit plan, as well as the use of an intercom system in order to be allowed to enter and leave the building.
Fisher penned a memo on Lemieux's hiring ahead of the students' return on Monday, August 28. In his memo, the principal acknowledged that the teacher's "gender expression" was "recently the subject of public attention."
Fisher continued that Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School had a responsibility to "uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect."
The principal noted the expected "protests and disruptions" that could follow Lemieux as he vowed to keep parents informed.
"Should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests, we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety — and to share any operational plans," Fisher told school staff and parents.
In addition to outlining the school's updated safety plan on entering and leaving the building, the principal called out parents who may have an issue with the controversial educator.
Fisher explained that parents were required to "email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit to speak to an employee."
Lemieux previously claimed to be intersex, which means they were born with both male and female reproductive organs. The teacher attributed her large breasts to a medical condition known as Gigantomastia; however, after she faced pressure, she walked back the claim and admitted to never having been formally diagnosed by a physician.
The school board labeled the medical mystery a "personnel matter" and threatened students with suspension if they continued to take photos and videos of the teacher.