EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma City Bombing Victim's Mom Parked Outside Killer Timothy McVeigh's Jail Wondering How to 'Get in and Hurt Him' — After He Took Baby's Life and 167 More Lives in Tragedy
Renee Moore is one of many mothers who had to grieve the loss of their child due to Timothy McVeigh's sick actions on April 19, 1995 – and she made clear just how much she wanted to confront him.
In the new Netflix documentary, Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror, Moore confessed she would park outside the jail McVeigh was being held at in hopes of hurting him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The doc, which outlines all that went down following the bombing, including nabbing McVeigh and his cohorts, also features many who were impacted by the tragedy.
Moore, who lost her 6-month-old son Antonio Ansara Cooper Jr., in the bombing revealed her actions after her little boy's body was found in the rubble.
"After that, at night, I would drive down to the prison where he was. Just sit out there," she says in the documentary.
"Just sit out there in the dark, wondering how I could get in so I could hurt him."
Moore ended up welcoming another son, Carlos, now 22 years old.
After being named the culprit behind the bomb set off at Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building – which also injured over 600 people – McVeigh was open about being motivated to teach the government a lesson over the 1993 Waco siege.
McVeigh spent time at ADX Florence in Colorado – known as the most secure prison in the world – after being sentenced to death for his crimes, but was transferred to the federal death row at USP Terre Haute in Indiana, in 1999.
McVeigh's accomplice, army training friend Terry Nichols, was sentenced 161 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentence at ADX Florence.
As the final days of his life winded down, McVeigh's cold exterior was said to have completely shaken up.
"He lost every pretense of being the strong silent type," an insider revealed. "He reverted to the cowardly punk he's always been."
The source continued: "He was tormented by nightmares, scared of having to face the final moment. One night he woke up crying, 'No! Don't kill me! I wanna live!'"
Of the 168 lives McVeigh ended that day, 19 of them were children as there was a daycare center located inside the building when the bomb went off.
"During the dead of night he saw images of children burning up and began to babble that he was sorry," the insider revealed of McVeigh's time behind bars.
"Later, during the light of day, he tried to soldier again, but he couldn't hold it together."
McVeigh's once stoic demeanor is said to have done a 180 as his death date got closer.
"One day, he had an acute attack of diarrhea and messed up himself. He was a sorry, pathetic punk. Another day, he began vomiting and asked for a doctor. He was whining, 'It hurts, it hurts,'" the source continued.
"The guards had total contempt for him. He virtually collapsed as the end neared."
McVeigh's execution was carried out on June 11, 2001.