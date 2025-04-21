EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma City Bombing Victim's Mom Parked Outside Killer Timothy McVeigh's Jail Wondering How to 'Get in and Hurt Him' — After He Took Baby's Life and 167 More Lives in Tragedy

The doc, which outlines all that went down following the bombing, including nabbing McVeigh and his cohorts, also features many who were impacted by the tragedy.

Moore, who lost her 6-month-old son Antonio Ansara Cooper Jr., in the bombing revealed her actions after her little boy's body was found in the rubble.

"After that, at night, I would drive down to the prison where he was. Just sit out there," she says in the documentary.

"Just sit out there in the dark, wondering how I could get in so I could hurt him."