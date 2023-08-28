O.J. Simpson Appears to Endorse GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for President: 'This Guy's Onto Something'

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend, Simpson praised the businessman-turned-politician, 38, for several of his viewpoints.

“This morning, I got up and I found myself watching Meet the Press, they had Vivek Ramaswamy on,” the accused double murderer — who was acquitted of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman's 1994 stabbing deaths. “Now, just like the debates, the Republican debates. I said, ‘Hey, this guy’s onto something' and then he’ll say something else — I say ‘Oh, my God.'”