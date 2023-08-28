O.J. Simpson Appears to Endorse GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for President: 'This Guy's Onto Something'
O.J. Simpson appeared to back a possible presidential candidate in the 2024 run — and it's not Donald Trump. The former football star and ex-inmate, 76, is never one to shy away from talking politics and seemed to GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend, Simpson praised the businessman-turned-politician, 38, for several of his viewpoints.
“This morning, I got up and I found myself watching Meet the Press, they had Vivek Ramaswamy on,” the accused double murderer — who was acquitted of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman's 1994 stabbing deaths. “Now, just like the debates, the Republican debates. I said, ‘Hey, this guy’s onto something' and then he’ll say something else — I say ‘Oh, my God.'”
Simpson made it clear that he doesn't think Ramaswamy's the man for the job just because of his political party.
“I attribute it to his youth, I guess. Now, first, let me make it clear I’m not a Republican. I’m also not a Democrat. I would have call myself an independent, but I’m probably, I’m a little more a libertarian, even though I think you vote for the best person. I don’t care what party they’re in,” the former NFL superstar added.
Simpson revealed he's also read parts of Ramaswamy's book.
“I’ve only got like 30% into the book, but I love what he was saying in his book,” he told his followers on Sunday. “And it’s fresh. It’s new. I got a little problem with his foreign affairs take. You know that I saw him do in the debate but he’s young. I honestly think if this guy unties that knot that for whatever reason he has that association with some of these other Republicans if he just unties it, stick with the things that he was saying in his book. And if he got himself an experienced person to run with him, an experienced person, I would say like Nikki Haley, somebody that knows foreign affairs, this guy would have a chance.”
“I think this guy really would have a chance. I think he gets in trouble when he seems to want to try to placate some other politicians in his party. I’m just saying. Hey, man, independent, do your own thing. Do what you say in your book. Just my advice,” Simpson concluded.
While the ex-athlete appeared to be in Ramaswamy's corner, one A-list rapper declared the opposite.
Eminem, who has been outspoken about his disdain for Trump, recently fired off a cease and desist after Ramaswamy rapped his song, Lose Yourself, on the campaign trail.