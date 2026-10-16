Ohio Parents Accused of Locking 9 Kids in Cages in 'Deplorable' Home — As Authorities Left Sick Over 'Filthy' Residence

Ohio parents have been charged with third-degree felony child endangerment after being accused of horrifically abusing nine children in their home, RadarOnline.com can report. Jonathan Parr, 37, and Jacquelyn Coleman, 32, were arrested after allegedly forcing the kids to stand with nails between their toes and locking them in cages at night to prevent them from stealing food.

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A CPS Call Launched the Investigation

Source: THE COLUMBUS DISPATCH/FACEBOOK Parr and Coleman face third-degree felony charges.

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A press release from the Licking County Sheriff's Office said the arrest took place on October 13 after a search warrant was granted following a referral from CPS on suspicion of child abuse and neglect. They found 12 people at the property, ranging from 1 to 64 years old. "Upon executing the search warrant, detectives encountered appalling and unsafe living conditions that raised serious concerns for the health, safety, and well-being of the children residing in the home," the statement read. "All nine juveniles were removed from the residence and placed in the custody of CPS."

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Alleged Abuse Took Place Over 3-Year Period

Source: WSYX ABC 6 / FACEBOOK The couple lived in a shed with some children while others lived in the mobile home with their grandmother.

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The alleged abuse was said to have taken place from April 6, 2023 to October 13, 2026. The CPS referral detailed the types of prolonged physical punishment the children allegedly encountered, including insufficient amounts of food and water, inadequate living spaces, kids locked in cages, and being forced to stand for hours with nails between their toes. One of the kids told investigators that wall squats happened nearly all day every day, and that cameras were pointed towards the wall to make sure the children stayed in position. The report also describes a child becoming terrified when approached by a social worker asking about the punishments. The boy reportedly cried and pleaded that he could not talk about it before running out of the room. According to the criminal complaint, the parents allegedly used "corporal punishment" and cruelly restrained them for prolonged periods of time, which "created a substantial risk of serious physical harm." Coleman apparently told investigators she wasn't fond of the wall squats, but let it happen because she "didn't have another place to stay."

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Home Conditions Were an 'Abomination'

Source: THE COLUMBUS DISPATCH/FACEBOOK The home was filled with unsanitary and unsafe living conditions for 12 people.

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When the children were interviewed by CPS, one sibling said they didn't get punished because of their age, but the ones who did had to suffer all day. Another child apparently urinated during the wall squats. A different kid said the boys couldn't eat cereal for breakfast like the rest could. At least four children lived in the shed with Parr and Coleman. One child alleged some of them were able to watch movies there, while others couldn't and were stuck in cages. One deputy detailed the trailer and shed being infested with bugs so much that protective gear was recommended. "I immediately detected a (foul) odor upon approaching the shed," the deputy wrote. "All across the lower part of the shed were dirty clothes and miscellaneous trash. There were several firearms within plain view in the shed." The family's home was also described as "deplorable," the bathroom specifically called an "abomination." The deputy reported "the toilet was black from filth," and "dirty dishes covering the shower floor with bugs crawling over them."

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Ohio Parents' Bond Set

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Source: THE COLUMBUS DISPATCH/FACEBOOK Parr denied all allegations.