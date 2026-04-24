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EXCLUSIVE: Obamas Face Broadway Backlash — Barack and Michele Blasted Over $349-a-Ticket Price Tag for Pair's First Stage Production

obamas face broadway backlash ticket prices
Source: MEGA

Obamas face Broadway backlash as $349 ticket prices spark outrage over stage production.

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April 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle [Obama] are making their Broadway producing debut as their Higher Ground company backs a revival of Proof.

But sources told RadarOnline.com the couple is catching heat from critics as top seats for the stage show – starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle – are going for a jaw-dropping $349.

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Blamed for Broadway’s Soaring Costs

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Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Broadway debut with 'Proof' drew criticism over $349 ticket prices featuring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle.
Source: Annabelle Gordon - CNP / MEGA

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Broadway debut with 'Proof' drew criticism over $349 ticket prices featuring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle.

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But insiders pointed out the pair is being blamed for a problem they didn't create.

"People are shocked – but this is what Broadway costs now," one insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Broadway has quietly become a luxury experience. Premium pricing, big stars, limited runs – it all adds up fast."

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Major 'Disconnect'

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Critics questioned pricing for 'Proof' revival as Barack and Michelle face expectations of accessibility.
Source: Europa Press / MEGA

Critics questioned pricing for 'Proof' revival as Barack and Michelle face expectations of accessibility.

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However, the insider acknowledged: "When people see the Obamas, they expect something more accessible. That's where the disconnect is."

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