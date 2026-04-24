EXCLUSIVE: Obamas Face Broadway Backlash — Barack and Michele Blasted Over $349-a-Ticket Price Tag for Pair's First Stage Production
April 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle [Obama] are making their Broadway producing debut as their Higher Ground company backs a revival of Proof.
But sources told RadarOnline.com the couple is catching heat from critics as top seats for the stage show – starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle – are going for a jaw-dropping $349.
Blamed for Broadway’s Soaring Costs
But insiders pointed out the pair is being blamed for a problem they didn't create.
"People are shocked – but this is what Broadway costs now," one insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Broadway has quietly become a luxury experience. Premium pricing, big stars, limited runs – it all adds up fast."
Major 'Disconnect'
However, the insider acknowledged: "When people see the Obamas, they expect something more accessible. That's where the disconnect is."