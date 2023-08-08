Autopsy Shocker: 'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors, 27, Cause of Death Revealed
Austin Majors' cause of death has been revealed, and the 27-year-old actor died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released its findings on Tuesday, almost six months after the NYPD Blue star was found dead in a homeless facility.
According to the autopsy results, Majors died of fentanyl toxicity. The medical examiner listed the manner of death as accidental, and the place of his passing as "residence."
TMZ was the first to report on Majors' cause of death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor, who played Theo Sipowicz on the successful cop show for 7 seasons, was discovered dead at an L.A. homeless facility in February. His family confirmed the tragic news, revealing they believed he had ingested fentanyl, adding that no foul play was suspected.
His family members described him as "a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being" who "took great joy and pride in his acting career.
"He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing," the family's statement continued.
His grieving family also spoke on behalf of Majors' younger sister.
"Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with 'Kids With a Cause,' and backpacking together," they added.
Ending their emotional tribute, they said, "Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”
The late actor was most famous for his role on NYPD Blue as the main character Detective Andy Sipowicz's son. He played Theo from 1999 to 2004, taking home the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series in 2002.
Majors' TV dad, Dennis Franz, paid tribute to him after his death.
“I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Austin’s passing,” Franz said in a statement at the time. “Austin was always such a joy to have on the set. He brought smiles and happiness to everyone.”
“Although we haven’t stayed in touch since the show ended in 2005, I will always remember him fondly. My love and condolences to his family.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Majors' acting career didn't stop after NYPD Blue. He continued to score jobs, acting in projects like An Accidental Christmas, Volare, and According to Jim.
Sadly, it appears he suffered hardships before his unexpected passing earlier this year.
R.I.P.