Norwegian Prince Marius Borg Hoiby Jailed for Four Years after Being Found Guilty of Rape

An Oslo court ruled on Monday morning that Hoiby, who joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit married Prince Haakon in 2001, was guilty of two counts of rape including one in the basement of the Crown Prince’s home.

He was acquitted of two other rape charges.

Hoiby, 29, had pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, while admitting to some lesser ones, and can appeal the verdict.

Prosecutors had sought seven years and seven months in prison.