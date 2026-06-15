Norwegian Prince Marius Borg Hoiby Jailed for Four Years after Being Found Guilty of Rape
June 15 2026, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET
The stepson of Norway's Crown Prince has been found guilty of rape and jailed for four years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Marius Borg Hoiby was sentenced following the end of a seven-week trial which has tainted the royal family's picture-perfect image.
Monster Finally Caged
An Oslo court ruled on Monday morning that Hoiby, who joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit married Prince Haakon in 2001, was guilty of two counts of rape including one in the basement of the Crown Prince’s home.
He was acquitted of two other rape charges.
Hoiby, 29, had pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, while admitting to some lesser ones, and can appeal the verdict.
Prosecutors had sought seven years and seven months in prison.
Drug Addiction Exposed
The case has exposed Hoiby's drug addiction, self-made videos of sexual encounters and more than 800 electronic messages entered into evidence.
"The court finds it is proven she was not able to resist the action," Oslo District Court Judge Jon Sverdrup Efjestad said of the rape at the crown prince’s home, while reading the verdict.
Hoiby watched the verdict via video link from prison but could not be seen or heard in the courtroom.
He denied wrongdoing and has the option to appeal Monday's verdict.
The Norwegian royal had been in police custody since the start of February
Mother's 'Life-threatening' Health Condition
His mother Mette-Marit is suffering from "life-threatening" health conditions, and last week he had asked to be allowed out so he could be with her.
But an appeal court turned down Høiby’s bid to temporarily leave custody and visit Mette-Marit – who is currently on a waiting list for a lung transplant.
Local cops had detained him shortly before the trial kicked off earlier this year on suspicion of assault and violating a restraining order involving an ex-girlfriend.
The four women Høiby was accused of raping between 2018 and 2024 maintained their anonymity throughout the case.
The only identifiable victim in court was his former partner, a popular influencer called Nora Haukland.
Høiby was suspected to have abused, hit and choked her.
The four alleged rapes took place when the women were either asleep or incapacitated.
The alleged victims had all previously had consensual sex with Høiby.
Several of the charges related to one female known as the "Frogner woman" due to the upmarket area of Oslo where she lives.
Høiby partly admitted serious bodily harm and abuse in her case, but denied “sexually offensive filming” of her.
He had also denied filming any of the other women sexually without their consent.
Høiby joined the royal family when his mother Mette-Marit married Haakon in 2001.
He has no official public role and was born before his mother’s 2001 marriage into the Norwegian royal family.